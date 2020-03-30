Rory Donnelly shaving his head to help Belfast bar feed vulnerable people during coronavirus crisis

Hair today: Rory Donnelly is set to shave his head to help a Belfast restaurant's quest to feed vulnerable people.

Glentoran striker Rory Donnelly is set to brave the shave in order to help a north Belfast restaurant feed vulnerable people during the coronavirus crisis.

From the blunt fringe he sported as he broke into the Cliftonville team as an 18-year-old in 2010 to the beard and quiff combination of his Glentoran photoshoot in January, Donnelly has always kept his hair on point but will soon say goodbye.

The initiative is in order to help Ben Madigan's Bar and Kitchen, Cavehill Road, to provide as many meals for vulnerable people as possible.

Owner Kelvin Collins needs to raise over £1,800 per week in order to finance his goal of feeding over 65 vulnerable people from his local community of the wider north Belfast covering Limestone Road, to Ligoniel, Westland and Ballysillan.

Over £7,000 has already been donated after the first week of fundraising and the names of 72 vulnerable people collected, with the first meals delivered on Monday.

Donnelly will shave his head live on social media on Friday at 3pm.

"I would just like to reiterate that no profit will be made from this by Ben Madigan's Bar and Kitchen, said restaurant owner Collins. "If we have any surplus funds after costs are covered we will make more meals or donate to other charities that are doing something similar."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for donations.