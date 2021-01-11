Rory Hale says Cliftonville 'outplayed' derby rivals but suffered from Crusaders' never-say-die attitude

Cliftonville 2 Crusaders 2

The Cliftonville midfielder marked his home debut with a goal against the Crusaders side he departed little more than a fortnight ago, but was unable to toast victory over his former employers because of Ben Kennedy's 92nd minute equaliser.

Hale - whose first-half finish cancelled out Jamie McGonigle's early penalty before Chris Hegarty inadvertently put the Reds in front with an own goal - noted a string of positives for Paddy McLaughlin's men but also reserved words of admiration for the Crues' never-say-die attitude.

"We've got to take the positives out of it, but it feels like a defeat at the minute," he admitted.

"Paddy doesn't want us to feel like that because for 92 minutes, we were outstanding. We outworked them, out-battled them, outplayed them - but that's what Crusaders do, they fight to the last kick of the game, they pile the pressure on.

"We've got to deal better with that and work on our game management, but there were positives to take."

Hale's own display not only saw him open his scoring account for Cliftonville, but also led to him being on the receiving end of a few tasty challenges from his former team-mates - a situation he appeared to relish.

"I've been used to it for the past two years now," he added.

"Every club I've been at, I've been more of a technical player for the team, but I've learnt most of my physicality from being at the Crues and being that terrier-type player where you get close to people and win second balls so I've learnt a lot of my game through that.

"I knew what I was coming up against because (Stephen Baxter) told those players what he'd told me to do - getting right down them, clean into them, not letting them get a yard or a touch, so I knew what was coming.

"In the first-half, I got frustrated because I wasn't getting the decisions that I thought should have been given but, in the second-half, it was more that I just played my football and the more I got down to hard work, the more I grew into the game."

The contest proved a fitting finale to the Danske Bank Premiership's pre-shutdown schedule and a "selfish" Hale admitted he hopes the two-week break does not develop into anything longer.

"I know there's been no individual testing but the way everything's run - the temperature checks, the social distancing - it's very rare that you're going to catch the virus on the pitch," he said.

"I've vulnerable people at home like my granda and my mum, but it's given me a wee lift knowing I'm going to training while my whole family's stuck in the house and nobody can go to work or anything, so it's been good for me in a selfish way and I hope the break's not for too long and doesn't get extended. But the testing coming back in can only be a positive."

CLIFTONVILLE: McCarey, McDermott, Breen, Harney, C Curran, R Curran, McMenamin (O'Reilly, 87 mins), Donnelly, Bagnall, Doherty, Hale (O'Connor, 82 mins). Unused subs: Brush, McCrudden, Gormley, Casey, Maguire.

CRUSADERS: Doherty, Burns, Hegarty (Kennedy, 87 mins), Weir (Owens, 56 mins), Lowry, McGonigle (Cushley, 78 mins), Caddell, Forsythe, Lecky, Brown, Heatley. Unused subs: O'Neill, Ruddy, Burns, Patterson.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown)

Man of the match: Rory Hale

Match rating: 8/10