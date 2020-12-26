Rory Hale: Why my Cliftonville move made more sense than joining Larne

New Red: Rory Hale arrives at Solitude after his move from Seaview

Rory Hale believes his big move from Crusaders to Cliftonville will reignite his career.

Larne and Hale's former club Derry City had strong interest in signing the 24-year-old but, after constructive talks with Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin, the man who was at Cliftonville's academy as a youngster concluded that he could thrive at Solitude.

Cliftonville showed their desire to get the deal done by meeting the Crues' valuation of the player and Hale is confident he has made the right call.

"The move was down to a lack of game time at Crusaders," said the former Aston Villa youngster.

"I felt I deserved to play a bit more. I need to be playing every single week and it wasn't what I needed.

"But I've left on good terms and it's for footballing reasons. I know my worth and I feel I need to be playing every week.

"The club were brilliant in getting the deal done so swiftly.

"The conversations with Paddy were everything I was looking for.

"He's a manager who will give me confidence, back me and play me every week.

"I need that to get back to enjoying football. Cliftonville need to be stronger in midfield and it's a challenge for me to come in and improve the team.

"It's a challenge I will relish and hopefully I can help the team get better."

Hale admitted Larne was an attractive option but he remains convinced he can make a big impact with the Reds.

"The Cliftonville move suits my playing career and coaching," he added.

"Larne was another big possibility, along with Cliftonville. I would have loved to have played with my brother Ronan (at Larne) and what the club are doing is unreal. They are top of the league and the full-time set-up is making a big difference.

"Ronan loves it there, he's a confidence player and doing well, but I'm leaving the Crues for footballing reasons and it might have been more difficult to get into the Larne side.

"Would I have been playing every week at Larne, who knows?

"The League of Ireland came into my head but I also thought about my coaching business and that would have been impacted if I returned to Derry."

The Cliftonville move is an early Christmas present for Hale in the sense that he wanted his future resolved quickly after handing in a transfer request.

"The first bid for me was big money and Cliftonville pushed the boat out on this one for me," he said.

"Fair play to Gerard (Lawlor, chairman) for getting this sorted so quickly.

"Cliftonville are just lacking a little consistency but we can get goals back into the team and hopefully I can get the ball to the strikers like Joe (Gormley).

"That can only be good for Cliftonville.

"Hopefully we can get a good run in the Irish Cup and push for a European place.

"The move happened quite quickly and it's great to get things resolved before the new year.

"The last thing you want is a few weeks of not playing in January, so I'm delighted everything is sorted."

Cliftonville's next fixture is a Premiership clash away to Dungannon Swifts next Saturday, with no fans allowed due to Covid-19 restrictions.