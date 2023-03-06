Rory McKeown sends out a reminder of his class in Crusaders’ defeat of Glentoran

It was an Irish Cup tie between two Premiership heavyweights that lived up its billing and, despite all the attacking flair on display at Seaview, it was the industrious Rory McKeown who took much of the praise for silencing a Glentoran attack that included Northern Ireland winger Conor McMenamin.

As they usually do at their Shore Road home, Crusaders fought like tigers and managed to smother the Glens’ creative talents.

Jordan Forsythe’s finish earned a semi-final against Dungannon Swifts and it was a strong showing from the Cup holders, with their resolute rear-guard impenetrable.

“I would never say it was a comfortable shift for me but Conor is a great player and I needed to show all my experience,” said former Kilmarnock and Greenock Morton man McKeown.

“I’ve played against high level players in my time so I relied on that experience. We did some homework on him, he likes to cut inside as he has a good left foot. He didn’t run behind me much which I am thankful about!

“I got tight to him and kept him as quiet as possible. We came out on top, our defence was brilliant.

“I wouldn’t say there were a lot of chances but we took ours and rode our luck when Shay (McCartan) hit the post.”

Philip Lowry raced onto Adam Lecky’s back-heel and when the midfielder’s shot cannoned off the post, Forsythe slammed in the rebound just before the half-hour.

McCartan struck a post in the Glens’ best chance but they were outfought and outthought across the pitch by a Crusaders side thatproduced the one moment of attacking brilliance to swing the tie in their favour.

“I think we deserved to win the game,” added McKeown. “It doesn’t matter how you make the next round, we got the one goal that mattered.

“It has been a frustrating season for me and I would have liked to have played more games but there’s many established players here and that’s how football goes.

“You take your chance when it comes. I’ve come back from injury and am now getting games. Jarlath (O’Rourke) picked up an injury and Stephen (Baxter) said he never had any doubts about me — he said ‘you’ve played that level for a reason’.

“We have Cliftonville in the League next and they had a disappointing result in the Cup. Seaview is the last place they will want to come to after that result.

“Our tails are up and now we have a semi-final to look forward to. Hopefully it will be a big finish to the season.”

Visiting boss Rodney McAree had the look of a man who felt let down by his players.

“We have little niggles, aches and pains but we aren’t the only club in this country with those issues at the beginning of March,” he said.

“You expect that but, at this moment in time, we aren’t showing a big enough desire to win games.

“We have to look at the personnel. If I was a substitute, I would be knocking the manager’s door and asking why am I not playing? Those on the pitch aren’t doing a good enough job and it’s their full-time job so if they aren’t doing it, they will lose their job in the long-term — that’s the harsh reality of the business we work in.

“I don’t question the players’ honesty — I think they work hard but if you look at the goal we conceded, it tells you there’s a lack of determination to clear the danger, allowing Jordan Forsythe to score. At the other end, Shay hits the post and everyone stands and watches it. That’s a hunger and desire you aren’t seeing and that needs to change.”

Crusaders: Tuffey, Burns, Robinson, Weir, Lowry, Lecky, Forsythe, Winchester (Clarke 46), Larmour, Heatley (Owens 90), McKeown. Unused subs: Murphy, Hegarty, Ebbe, Caddell, Thompson.

Glentoran: McCarey, Kane, McCullough, Wilson, Burns (Purkis 73), McCartan (Wightman 59), Marshall, J Donnelly (Junior 80), Singleton, Devlin, McMenamin. Unused subs:Webber, R Donnelly, Crowe, Plum.

Referee: Ian McNabb (Coleraine).

Man of match: Rory McKeown

Match rating: 7/10.