Rosenborg dig deep to find something extra special to finish off gutsy Crusaders

Rosenborg 3 Crusaders 2 (Rosenborg win 5-4 on aggregate)

The Europa Conference League second leg tie at Lerkendal Stadion was a thrilling and dramatic clash that went all the way to extra time.

Crusaders, who had Paul Heatley sent off at the end of the first period of extra time, fought back to equalise twice but Leo Cornic’s finish was decisive for the home side who won 3-2 on the night, 5-4 on aggregate.

Former Champions League heavyweights Rosenborg were expected to roll over Stephen Baxter’s side in the early evening sunshine in Trondheim but they struggled to finish off the hard working and well organised north Belfast opponents.

The first leg at Seaview finished 2-2 and more fireworks came in the rematch.

Ben Kennedy missed an early header for the Crues and it was a moment that ended up being crucial.

Jayden Nelson broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute, but Crusaders hit back in the final minute of the half through Philip Lowry.

Crues keeper Jonny Tuffey pulled off a few vital saves including one sensational stop to deny Isak Snaer Thorvaldsson deep in added time.

Rosenborg edged in front in extra time through Thorsvalsson's header but the Crues weren’t finished, and Heatley made it 2-2.

But the pulsating tie drifted away from the Crues when Heatley was dismissed and Cornic was able to lash the ball past the inspired Tuffey.

As the Crues leave the European stage with their heads held high, Rosenborg stride on to a clash with Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

The Premiership side were unable to progress to the third qualifying round and take their earnings to around the £500k mark but this was a magnificent performance against a side who have played more European matches than any other Norwegian team.

Rosenborg survived this scare, acknowledging the Crues put up one hell of a brave fight.

In one change to his starting line-up from the first leg, Baxter drafted in Jude Winchester for Adam Lecky who was among the substitutes.

As early as the third minute, the Crues had a golden chance to take the lead. Kennedy was given a free header from six yards out but his effort from Jarlath O’Rourke’s cross was straight at keeper André Hansen.

Kennedy held his head in his hands and no wonder, it would have been a dream start for Baxter’s side.

Nelson looked lively for the hosts but Crusaders enjoyed plenty of possession and looked composed in the early stages.

Carlo Holse headed wide from a Nelson corner on 18 minutes but it was a rare moment of concern for the visitors.

Ross Clarke’s header from a Kennedy corner flew over the top during a good spell of pressure from the Shore Road side.

Penalty claims for a Rory McKeown hand ball when he blocked Ole Saeter's low shot were dismissed, and the Irish Cup holders dealt with any danger.

That was until the 33rd minute when Nelson slotted the ball low past Tuffey after a clever pass from Sverre Nypan.

It was the one moment of real quality Rosenborg had produced and the Crues needed to dig deep to prevent future damage before the break.

Winchester hammered a volley from long range over the crossbar but trailing 3-2 in the tie, the north Belfast side didn’t need to hit back straight away.

The men in white were rocked in the 45th minute when goal machine Lowry slammed home from close range when he pounced on a Kennedy backheel after Clarke’s cross wasn’t cleared.

It was a finish that made the half-time refreshment in the away dressing room much sweeter at the break. Level at half-time, could a major shock be in the making?

Crusaders, now featuring Lecky who came on for Winchester, created the first chance of the second half when Jordan Forsythe’s header drifted wide after Clarke’s corner.

Ole Saeter fired two attempts wide of the target as the hosts aimed to regain control of the tie but the lack of accuracy reflected Rosenborg’s off colour performance.

Lecky was shown a yellow card for catching Adrian Pereira with his head and amid the drama on the sidelines the home side felt the challenge deserved a straight red.

Pereira was also booked for his complaints and Lecky walked away breathing a sigh of relief.

Lowry was also cautioned for protesting the award of a corner and then Tuffey had to come to the party, making quickfire saves on the hour mark.

Tobias Børkeeiet’s volley was blocked and then the former Northern Ireland keeper foiled Cornic.

Tuffey was then booked for time wasting and he was fortunate when goalscorer Nelson’s shot clipped the top of the crossbar.

Rosenborg were playing with more intensity but by the 70th minute mark it remained 3-3 on aggregate.

Paul Heatley was booked for a late lunge while performing his defensive duties and Billy Joe Burns was booked for kicking the ball at Nelson.

As Lecky’s effort deflected wide it appeared the visitors had weathered a second half storm.

The Norwegian side pushed for a late winner in normal time but the Crues defence stood firm and Tuffey produced his finest save in the 96th minute when he dived to his left to claw away Thorvaldsson’s header. An incredible stop that ensured the contest went into extra-time.

With penalties looming, the pressure was on the home side to find a winner, but Tuffey wouldn’t be beaten as his leg got in the way of Thorvaldsson’s header.

The Icelandic striker was frustrated but in the 102th minute his brave header from Per Ciljan Skjelbred’s cross flew past Tuffey and gave the home side the lead.

Thorvaldsson had to leave the action after his goal with a head injury but the tie wasn’t over.

A minute after falling behind, Lecky cut the ball back to Heatley and his deflected strike found the net.

Heatley then received his second booking at the end of the first period of extra time for time wasting and it left the Crues a player light for the remainder of the tie.

Substitute Lloyd Anderson flashed a shot just wide of the post but it was Rosenborg who went in front again.

In the 108th minute, Magnus Holte’s shot was beaten back by Tuffey but Cornic forced home the rebound.

Adrian Pereira’s shot from close range flew over the crossbar while at the other end Anderson was unable to beat Hansen.

Joy and relief for Rosenborg who have regularly featured in the group stages of the Champions League and reached the quarter-finals in the 1996–97 season.

The Norwegian side may not be the formidable force of old, but for any Irish League side to produce this performance against a club of this stature is remarkable.

No glory in the end for Crusaders but the spirit of Trondheim will be fondly remembered.

Rosenborg: Hansen, Cornic, Reitan, Jenssen, Pereira, Nypan (Skjelbred 101), Borkeeiet, Tagseth (Thorvaldsson 83 – Holte 105), Holse, Saeter (Vaananen 95), Nelson (Rosten 106). Subs not used: Rogers, Tangvik.

Crusaders: Tuffey, Larmour, Lowry, Billy Joe Burns, Forsythe (Weir 118), Ben Kennedy (Teelan 110), Winchester (Lecky 46 – Owens 110), Heatley, Clarke (Anderson 82), McKeown, O'Rourke. Subs not used: Mikhail Kennedy, Robinson, Smith, Williamson.

Referee: Adam Farkas (Hungary).