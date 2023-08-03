Rosenborg loss feels like our world has been  ripped from us, says Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter

Seaview chief devastated at European exit, but proud of his Shore Road warriors

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter said he was feeling heartbreak and pride in equal measure after his side gave Rosenborg an almighty fright in Norway.

The north Belfast men missed out on a Europa Conference League third qualifying round date with Hearts but they leave the European stage with heads held high after a sensational performance over two legs.

After a 2-2 draw at Seaview, the second leg served up more drama but the Crues lost 3-2 after extra-time on the night and 5-4 on aggregate. Paul Heatley was sent off during extra-time before Leo Cornic lashed home the winner at Lerkendal Stadion.

Jayden Nelson broke the deadlock but Crusaders hit back through Philip Lowry.

Rosenborg edged in front in extra-time through Isak Snaer Thorsvalsson’s header but Heatley quickly made it 2-2.

Cornic’s strike ended Crusaders’ hopes of a fairytale result but it was still a display that left Baxter with mixed emotions.

“At this moment, it feels our world has been ripped from us,” admitted Baxter.

“As a team, to play the way we have played against one of the top teams in Europe in their own back yard makes me very proud — to score four goals in Europe against them — and the manner of the defeat will feel bad in the way we went down to 10 men. It’s probably better I don’t say a lot about that.

“We are incredibly disappointed but very proud of what we have achieved here. We have pushed Rosenborg the distance, into extra-time and 12 minutes from time they scored the winner against 10 men to get through. To see their celebrations after speaks volumes as to how lucky they feel on the evening.

“In the 18 years that I have managed the football club, to come this close to a team of this calibre and quality of Rosenborg is our most outstanding performance in Europe.”

All the Irish League sides are now out of Europe, however Derry City defeated KuPS 5-4 on aggregate.