Ross Clarke: David Jeffrey has done a lot for me but friendship is parked for Irish Cup Final

Ross Clarke has huge respect for his former manager David Jeffrey but he’s in the mood to dish out more Irish Cup pain for Ballymena United.

Clarke continued his career at Windsor Park when Jeffrey was in charge of the Blues but now his loyalties are with Crues chief Stephen Baxter, the longest serving manager in world football.

The 29-year-old knows how to make a big impact in the showpiece after scoring with his first touch in the Crues’ 3-0 Irish Cup Final win over Ballinamallard United in 2019.

He now has the opportunity to help the north Belfast side retain the trophy they won in dramatic fashion against the Sky Blues a year ago.

After the devastating loss for United, Jeffrey struggled to control his emotions and while Clarke has great admiration for the Showgrounds chief as a man and manager, the winger wants to keep the red and black ribbons on the trophy.

“I came through from Linfield Swifts when David was at the Blues and as many other players will tell you, he did a lot for me on and off the pitch,” said Clarke. “I was speaking to his brother (William) recently in Holywood and I couldn’t get near David as he is such a lovable character and people wanted to talk to him.

“David is a big character and has been so influential to many inside and outside football. When it comes to football friendships are put to one side and you want to win. We won the Cup last year but you can empathise with someone who just misses out. David is so passionate about what he does so you expect that emotion. No doubt he will use that as extra motivation on Sunday.”

Ross Clarke spoke of his admiration for Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey — © PMAKER

Clarke is confident Crusaders will perform tomorrow but he also believes his side will have to weather a United storm.

“In Irish Cup Finals I am looking to maintain my winning run but Ballymena United will be on a revenge mission,” he added. “We know what we need to do and we will be fired up and ready for it. The goal against Ballinamallard was my first touch after coming off the bench. You want to start in these games and score but it’s all about winning.

“United deservedly beat Larne in the Semi-Finals and David is very good at getting players fired up and ready for the occasion, he will do the same on Sunday. They are one of the sides who beat us at Seaview in the League this season so we know they are capable of a big performance, we are wary of that.”

Clarke would also like to share his condolences following the sad passing of young Kaylee Black. The 13-year-old, who was a goalkeeper for Crusaders Strikers’ Under-13s, passed away after going missing last Sunday.

“It’s deeply sad for her circle of family and friends,” he said.

“There was a good turn out at the Strikers game this week which showed you how much she was loved and it’s right there will be tributes at the Cup Final in memory of her. It’s just heart-breaking.”