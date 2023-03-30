Ross Larkin so brave to open up on his brain tumour battle: David Healy

Boss proud of Blues defender, who is set to run the Belfast Marathon in aid of Brainwaves NI

David Healy has been offering his support to Ross Larkin throughout his fight with a brain tumour — © ©INPHO/Brian Little

Linfield’s Ross Larkin will run the Belfast Marathon in aid of Brainwaves NI as he recovers from surgery — © ©INPHO/Brian Little

David Healy has saluted the courage of young Linfield defender Ross Larkin, who is recovering from major surgery for a Grade 3 brain tumour.

Healy and his club remained tight-lipped throughout the player’s horrific 18-month agonising ordeal — discovered on the day of his winter graduation from his business management course.

At the time, the club revealed Larkin was in hospital for “a procedure”, but Healy insisted he and the rest of the squad were shell-shocked and totally numb when the news broke.

“We deliberately didn’t say too much about Ross or his family over the entire journey — and rightly so,” said Linfield boss Healy. “We gave the family the privacy they deserved and needed.

“We wanted Ross to know that anything we could do as a football club, or I could have done personally, we were here for him. The players and the rest of the staff were very professional throughout Ross’ illness.

“As a football club and as the manager of a young player like Ross, we had to respect the privacy of not only the player but his family as well at a difficult time.

“We had been in constant dialogue throughout his illness. Thankfully, Ross has been in and around the club again after his surgery and treatment.

“I have a young boy myself and I put myself into the family shoes. The dedication, hard work and the sacrifices his family had to make to get Ross his graduation and to help him progress on his football journey simply evaporated because of the seriousness of the illness.

“Everyone was incredibly saddened. As a club we’ll do our utmost, as we have done throughout his time in hospital, to help him. He is a brilliant young man.

“He’s still an integral part of the group of boys we have in the dressing room. The players love having him part of the squad — he’s always got a tale to tell, he has a dry-wit kind of humour.

“We wish him well in terms of going forward in his recovery.”

It’s still unclear whether Larkin will pull on the famous blue jersey again, but Healy is keeping the Windsor Park door open.

Larkin’s immediate goal will be participating in the Belfast City Marathon on April 30, hoping to raise money for the charity Brainwaves NI.

“I did jokingly say I could run a leg for him, until he told me the actual distance that I would have to run,” laughed Healy.

“He didn’t say it, but I knew what he was thinking; ‘Gaffer, you would need to get into a bit of better shape to take it on’.

“Any support we can put out there, the better. It’s not only Ross and his family that have suffered, there are thousands of people who are suffering that many know nothing about.

“Ross had unbelievable courage to speak out about his illness. For me, it puts a lot of things into perspective. It makes me proud to see someone who has suffered on and off the pitch to show so much bravery to go and take part in the marathon.”

Larkin has provided an update on his progress while fundraising for Brainwaves NI.

“Just over a year ago at the age of 22 I was diagnosed with a Grade 3 brain tumour,” he explained on his JustGiving page.

“At the time I had just graduated from QUB and signed as a full-time football player at Linfield FC. As you could imagine this was a massive shock for me and my family, having to go through surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy at a time when I was supposed to be embarking on my professional career.

“However, thanks to the amazing medical team at the Royal Hospital and Belfast City Hospital my treatment was successful and I am now back living my life, stronger than ever.

“While receiving chemotherapy I started to run as a way of keeping fit and healthy. I soon developed a liking towards running and decided to sign up for the Belfast Marathon on April 30.

“I am hoping to raise money for Brainwaves NI, a charity that helps support people in Northern Ireland who have been affected by a brain tumour while also funding research in the pursuit of finding a cure.

“Any donations are greatly appreciated.”