Rotherham United want to help Larne striker Lee Bonis complete his dream move

Lee Bonis could be on the move to Championship side Rotherham United

Larne striker Lee Bonis could be set to switch to Rotherham United in a deal which may reach £300,000.

The Championship club are keen to push through the transfer this month which would see 23-year-old realise his dream of playing full-time football in England.

The Millers are looking for a goalscorer who can help them shoot up the table.

Matt Taylor’s side sit just one point clear of the relegation places and they could lose top scorer Chiedozie Ogbene to Swansea City this month with his contract set to expire in the summer.

Under pressure Taylor has lost nine in 15 games since taking over in October.

The South Yorkshire club are one of several sides who have been monitoring Bonis’ progress since he moved from Portadown to Larne’s full-time environment.

Premiership leaders Larne would be reluctant to lose their dangerman this month but United are keen on the player.

The English side snapped up former Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly last year and now Larne’s frontman has caught their eye. Bonis, who has scored eight League goals this season, made no secret of his desire to play at the highest level following a £100,000 transfer from the Ports a year ago.

The former Northern Ireland Under-21 striker previously said: “I want to keep progressing and moving up the levels. When I was a kid, my ambition was to play in England or Scotland as a full-time player so my move to Larne is a stepping stone and you never know where your career might lead.”

After a 3-0 defeat at Millwall yesterday, former Exeter boss Taylor said: "We ended up being a toothless team - but that's also because we haven't got many attacking players on the pitch.

"[The window] is open today - we need players who are experienced and body-hardened. Bodies and minds are what we need.

"We can't just sign a whole host of players - we've got to make sure they're good enough and will make us better.”