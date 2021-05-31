Roy Carroll among nine players to leave Dungannon Swifts

Roy Carroll’s top tier career could finally be at an end as the ex Manchester United stopper is among a group of nine players to leave Dungannon Swifts.

The former Northern Ireland goalkeeper joined the club in January to return to Premiership football aged 43 over two years after his last appearance for Linfield.

He had put in a string of impressive performances and didn’t rule out prolonging his playing career into another season.

He had even been branded the ‘the best goalkeeper in the league by a country mile’ by boss Dean Shiels earlier this month, leaving his departure something of a surprise.

On his own future, Carroll told the Sunday Life last week that he was keen to step over the other side of the white line into the dugout.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with my playing career,” he admitted.

“I love playing but I am not getting any younger and I’m looking to become a goalkeeping coach and maybe even further down the line become a manager or assistant manager. That’s my future in football because I can’t play forever. I wish I could play forever but I can’t.”

The other players to leave the club are another ex-international Rory Patterson, former Cliftonville forward Daniel Hughes, ex-Glenavon winger Mark Patton, Alan Teggart, Callum Byers, Fra Brennan, Dylan O’Kane and Nathaniel Ferris, who had been on loan from Loughgall.