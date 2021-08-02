'Roy of the Rovers stuff': Larne to play Tottenham Hotspur if they can shock Pacos de Ferreira in Europa Conference League

Linfield and Larne both play their Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg ties this Thursday and will today discover the prize on offer for a win. Pics: Inpho

Larne’s Ronan Hale (second left) celebrates scoring during the club's European run that has so far brought wins over Bala Town and Aarhus GF. Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

Tottenham Hotspur are the phenomenal prize on offer for the winner of Larne's upcoming Europa Conference League tie against Paços de Ferreira.

The east Antrim side and Linfield both discovered their potential play-off round opponents during this afternoon's draw, with the winners of Larne's upcoming third qualifying round tie pitted against Premier League giants Spurs.

It will, of course, take an even bigger shock than their stunning win over Aarhus GF for Larne to earn a trip to north London as their upcoming opponents Pacos de Ferreira finished fifth in last season's Portuguese Super Liga, but the draw will certainly whet the appetite of Larne fans.

So too the club chairman Gareth Clements, who told the Belfast Telegraph that it was an honour even to be mentioned in the same breath as the English giants, especially less than four years after Purple Bricks founder Kenny Bruce took over the club.

“I’m immensely proud of the team and Tiernan (Lynch - manager) and to be in the same draw as Spurs is Roy of the Rovers stuff,” he said before the draw.

“We are only here three-and-a-half years and now we are in the third round of European competition. It speaks volumes for how far we have come in a short space of time and everything else is a bonus. We hope to get something in Portugal and keep the tie alive for what will be a great atmosphere and night at Inver.

“The carrot is there to get a good European side or Spurs, which would be the fairytale tie, but it won’t distract us from our philosophy of the next game being the only focus.”

Spurs have only met Northern Irish opposition in a competitive tie once before. That was back in the 82/83 season when they beat Coleraine 7-0 on aggregate in the first round of the Cup Winners' Cup.

In total, Northern Irish and English opposition have met in UEFA competition on eight occasions.

The most recent came just two years ago when Crusaders lost out 6-1 on aggregate to Wolves with a Ryan Bennett own goal having briefly given the Crues a shock lead at Seaview.

That was the north Belfast side's third meeting with English opposition. They lost 7-0 over two legs to then English champions Liverpool in the European Cup in 1976 and were one goal better off when they met Fulham in the Europa League in 2011, losing 7-1 on aggregate.

There have been two wins over English opposition; one each for the Big Two. Glentoran edged Arsenal 1-0 at the Oval but lost out 3-1 on aggregate back in 1969 and a year later, Linfield beat Manchester City 2-1 at Windsor but lost out on away goals after a 1-0 away defeat.

Glenavon were the first Irish League team to face a English side when they were beaten 7-2 on aggregate by Leicester City in 1961. Shock Irish Cup winners Carrick played Southampton in 1976 but lost out 9-3 on aggregate.

Standing in Larne's way of a dream trip to the imaginatively-named Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are a Pacos de Ferreira side that finished only 11 points behind Braga in last season's Super Liga table and played in the Europa League group stage back in 2013.

If Linfield see off the Luxembourg opponents Fola Esch in their upcoming third qualifying round tie, they are set to play the losers of the Europa League tie between Khazakhstan's FC Kairat Almaty and Armenian side Alashkert FC for a place in the group stage. Taking part in the Champions Path, the Blues were always sure to avoid the competition's big names such as Spurs and Roma and will be quietly hoping they can make history by becoming the first Irish League team ever to reach the group stage of a UEFA competition. Such an achievement would open up a European prize fund of at least €3M.

Elsewhere in the Europa Conference League play-off round draw, Bohemians will take on Scottish side Hibernian or Rijeka if they can manage to surprise Greece's PAOK in their upcoming tie.

Aberdeen will take on Cypriots Limassol or Qarabag of Azerbaijan if they beat Breidablik.

Meanwhile, Rangers will take on Olympiacos or Ludogorets in the Champions League play-offs if they get past Malmo and Celtic are on course to play AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League play-offs.

The Hoops will take on the Dutch side if they get past Jablonec of the Czech Republic over the course of the next fortnight.

St Johnstone will take on Danish side Randers if they shock Galatasaray in the third qualifying round.

The loser of Rangers' Champions League qualifier will drop into the Europa League play-offs and take on the winners of the Kairat Almaty v Alashkert tie.

Europa Conference League schedule for Irish League sides

August 3: QR3 leg one - Linfield v Fola Esch (7.45pm)

August 5: QR3 leg one - Pacos de Ferreira v Larne (7pm)

August 12: QR3 leg two - Fola Esch v Linfield (6.30pm) / Larne v Pacos de Ferreira (7.30pm)

August 19: PO leg one - Linfield or CS Fola Esch v FC Kairat Almaty or Alashkert FC / FC Paços de Ferreira or Larne v Tottenham Hotspur

August 26: PO leg two - FC Kairat Almaty or Alashkert FC v Linfield or CS Fola Esch / Tottenham Hotspur v FC Paços de Ferreira or Larne