Ryan Curran loves Cliftonville... he won’t be tempted by a transfer away, says Paddy McLaughlin

Cliftonville 2-0 Carrick Rangers

Paddy McLaughlin says Ryan Curran’s love affair with Cliftonville would make it very difficult for any club to prise him away from Solitude.

The striker’s good form continued on Saturday when he volleyed in from close range to double the advantage Paul O’Neill’s opener had handed the Reds against Carrick Rangers.

Curran — who recently signed a three-year contract extension — has found the net 15 times so far this season and, though he has his admirers across the Danske Bank Premiership, McLaughlin says he’s unconcerned by the prospect of clubs coming knocking for his services during the January transfer window.

“They can knock away at the door all they want, there’ll be nobody in,” he smiled.

“Currany loves the fans, he loves the club and that definitely helps. Whenever you see people hitting form, you do worry that other clubs might come sniffing round them and try to offer them things that we can’t here but the good thing about Currany is that he loves Cliftonville and the fans love him.

“That’s a good mix for any player. Whenever someone’s happy and settled at a club, it bodes well and I’d have no worries about him leaving at all.”

As well as sending his side back to the top of the table, Saturday’s success also extended Curran’s remarkable run of never having lost a Premiership game in which he has scored for Cliftonville — a sequence which now stands at 36 matches, but which McLaughlin acknowledges is no guarantee of success in its own right.

“I wish he’d score in the first minute, so we could relax and enjoy the game,” he joked.

“It’s a brilliant stat, not just for Currany but for the players as well that whenever he scores we don’t lose. Hopefully it stays like that but it’s a difficult one to protect.

“Long may he continue doing what he’s doing. With Joe Gormley and Paul O’Neill also scoring goals, we’ve three forward players in really good form.”

From one manager confident of retaining his prized assets in January to another bidding to bolster his options, Stuart King expects to be busy when the transfer window opens.

The Carrick supremo has seen his squad reduced to the bare bones in recent times and threw a raft of kids into Saturday’s action as the clock ticked down on a fifth consecutive league loss.

“I need more bodies in and I will get them in,” he explained.

“I honestly believe that competition makes you up your game. I had it all through my career where I knew if I played badly, I’d be out of the team.

“We’ve so many players missing at the minute that boys know they’re going to be playing in the next match regardless and that’s not a good place for any of us to be.”

CLIFTONVILLE: McNicholas, McDermott (Doherty, 74 mins), Ives, C Curran, R Curran, O’Neill, McDonagh (Hale, 90 mins), Lowe (Donnelly, 88 mins), Addis, Gormley (Kearns, 74 mins mins), Turner. Unused subs: Dunne, Harney, Coates.

CARRICK: Skeet, Forsythe, Ervin (Hoy, 87 mins), Cushley (Kalla, 82 mins), McGuckin, D Kelly, Gawne (E Kelly, 82 mins), Cherry (Quinn, 87 mins), Gibson, Tilney, Anderson (McGimpsey, 87 mins). Unused subs: Shields, Gordon.

Referee: Christopher Morrison

Man of the match: Paul O’Neill

Match rating: 6/10