Ryan Mayse calls on Dungannon not to shy away from high stakes showdown

Dungannon Swifts captain Ryan Mayse says the relegation showdown with Portadown at Stangmore Park tomorrow is a time for big players to rise to the big occasion.

The stakes couldn’t be higher with the Ports knowing that victory will see them leapfrog Dean Shiels’ team.

Dungannon sit only two points ahead of Niall Currie’s revitalised side with just two games remaining.

The Swifts have the opportunity to relegate Portadown and give themselves a chance to climb to safety, while dragging Newry City into the play-off spot on the last weekend, depending on how results go.

Newry host Irish Cup finalists Ballymena United tomorrow but most of the spotlight will be on the fight for survival.

Shiels’ men have home advantage but Portadown’s unlikely revival has given them confidence and belief.

Midfielder Mayse isn’t panicking, though, as he’s no stranger to these high pressure scenarios.

“It’s sink or swim time for the club,” he admitted. “The season as a whole has been poor overall and the League table does not lie.

“We have been poor, despite a good run in the Irish Cup. We have underachieved with the talent we have in the squad.

“People will think the mood is low but we believe in ourselves and I’m confident we can achieve our goal which is Premiership survival. These are two massive games and the beauty is it is still in our hands.

“We can only look after ourselves and we know Portadown are a good side and in a rich vein of form while we are losing and not scoring but we will take the underdog tag no problem.

“At Stangmore, we can give anyone a game. I’m used to pressure at both ends of the table, at the bottom with Ballinamallard and at Ballymena I was part of a title challenge against Linfield.

“It doesn’t faze me, even when I play gaelic my local club fight to stay up every year.

“I love the games and there’s something to play for. I would take that situation and big players step up in big games, we need to perform.”

Mayse, who helped the Swifts win the League Cup in 2018 — the club’s first senior trophy — admits relegation would leave the club devastated.

“Ballinamallard dropped down and were tipped to come back up again but a few years later, they are still competing in a tough Championship,” added the 29-year-old.

“You don’t want to drop into it because there is no guarantee you will get out of it.

“The revenue that the Premiership generates for our club is massive and there’s a new pitch put down.

“You get the big teams like Linfield and Glentoran visiting you with more money coming through the gates.

“It’s massive for the town and community. There’s been Premiership football here in Dungannon for 20 years and you want to stay in the League for many more years.”