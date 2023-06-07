Ryan Mayse can spur on Portadown in promotion fight, says boss Niall Currie

Dungannon Swifts may have a new manager in Rodney McAree but their skipper Ryan Mayse has jumped ship to join Portadown.

The relegated Ports are hoping the midfielder can help fire the mid-Ulster men back into the top flight.

Ports boss Niall Currie feels he’s brought a “leader” to the club.

“Ryan is a player I’ve nearly signed on two or three occasions now and we’re over the moon to get him on board,” Currie told the club’s website. “He had options to stay in the Premiership but chose our project because, like us all, he realises he can fulfil the rest of his career at this club.

“He’s another leader we’ve got into our changing room and I know our supporters will be over the moon to get him, simply put he has that bit of class and is a match winner.”

Mayse said he was relishing this new chapter in his career.

“Leaving Dungannon Swifts wasn’t an easy decision or one I took lightly, a club I am very close to, but I feel at my age now and after a long tough season last year I need a new challenge and a fresh start,” he said.

“Portadown are a massive club with a massive fan base and I look forward to helping the team push for promotion and get back to where the club belongs, in the Premiership.”

Swifts defender Dean Curry has extended his stay at Stangmore Park by another year.

Winger Stewart Nixon has been placed on the transfer list by Carrick Rangers.

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry, meanwhile, has warned that any Irish league club could suffer the same fate as Warrenpoint Town.

Town’s unsuccessful appeal against not being granted a Championship licence saw them drop into an expanded Premier Intermediate League.

“Common sense has prevailed and it’s the best thing that could have happened whole Town must be disappointed,” he said.

“I’m sure it will galvanise them and they will comeback strongly.

“I know most clubs have part-time administration people and if we are going to be serious about our professionalism, we need to look at our off-field approach.

“This could happen to anybody. Any support we can get from the football authorities would be very helpful.”