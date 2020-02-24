Sacked ex-Glentoran boss Gary Smyth takes club to industrial tribunal

Smyth with some of the trophies he won at the club as a player

Former Glentoran coach and club legend Gary Smyth has taken the east Belfast side to an industrial tribunal, claiming he was unfairly dismissed.

The current Harland & Wolff Welders boss attended a five-hour hearing in Belfast today as the Glens applied to extend the length of time they can respond to Smyth's claims.

Smyth is claiming damages for unfair dismissal, unpaid wages and breach of contract after first initiating proceedings in August. The club denies the claims.

Glens boss Mick McDermott, who replaced Smyth in The Oval hotseat, was also present at the hearing, and the pair shook hands.

Neither man spoke during the tribunal but Glentoran director Colin Alexander Jess and club secretary Richard Irvine Rea were both called to provide evidence.

The case centres around Smyth's dismissal from his boyhood club in March 2019.

The classy defender enjoyed three spells as a player at The Oval, winning numerous league titles and cups.

Smyth after his appointment at The Oval in 2018

Smyth first returned to the Glens as the new assistant manager alongside fellow club legend Paul Leeman in May 2018.

Working under Ronnie McFall and alongside experienced coach Kieran Harding, the quartet were supposed to bring the good times back to the famous club.

By January 2019, a poor run of results saw McFall leave his post with Smyth taking charge.

Smyth was assisted by Leeman, and Harding stayed on as they attempted to turn the club's fortunes around.

However, in March of last year, Smyth was informed by the club that he would no longer be in charge as he did not have the coaching qualifications to meet Uefa licensing requirements.

McDermott was named manager by the club's soon-to-be-owners, led by British-Iranian businessman Ali Shams Mohammad Pour. Glentoran issued a statement on their website informing the fans of Smyth's departure, which read: "Assistant manager Gary Smyth has parted company with Glentoran. The board of directors wish Gary the very best for his future both inside and outside the game."

Current Glentoran manager Mick McDermott

Following the hearing at the Industrial Tribunals and the Fair Employment Tribunal offices on the Ormeau Road, Smyth, his solicitor Judith Blair and Glentoran's legal representative Rachel Best did not want to comment on the case.

Smyth's claim was included on this week's industrial tribunals hearings and the east Belfast club were listed as respondents under Glentoran Recreation Co Ltd t/a Glentoran Football Club.

It was heard that Glentoran were due to send their reply to Smyth's claim to the Industrial Tribunals Office by October 11, but that was not submitted until November 11.

The club allege that they were not sent Smyth's claim until October 12, which resulted in the delay.

Club director Mr Jess was asked to outline the chronology of the events that led to Glentoran seeking an extension to reply to its former employee's unfair dismissal claim.

He stated that he first became aware of Smyth's claim around October 12, 2019, after the Labour Relations Agency sent a letter to The Oval.

"This would have been the first communication that the club received in this regard," said Mr Jess, who has been a Glentoran director since 2016.

"We are volunteers and we are not at the club every day and when they received the post they asked me to look into it.

"When that was brought to my attention, the first thing I thought of was to send it to our legal team.

"That was the first correspondence we had."

Meanwhile, club secretary Mr Rea confirmed that he is the only person with access to Glentoran's post box as he is the key holder.

He outlined that one of his duties is to look after the club post and bring important letters to the attention of chairman Stephen Henderson.

Mr Rea told the hearing that he opened Smyth's claimant letter as it was addressed to 'private and confidential' and immediately contacted Mr Henderson but he could not recall what date that occurred.

After listening to the arguments from both sides regarding Glentoran's application for an extension, president Eileen McBride said that she would outline her decision "as soon as possible".