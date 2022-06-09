‘Sad day’ as approval given to demolish Institute FC’s stadium

Riverside Stadium in Drumahoe, the former home ground of Institute FC, is set to be demolished and returned to a greenfield site.

Derry City & Strabane District Council’s planning committee unanimously approved the demolition on Wednesday.

A decision has been made for the Riverside Stadium, former home of Institute FC, to become a greenfield site after the club was forced to leave following floods in August 2017.

The Club, founded in 1905, has a rich history and has shown tremendous resilience in the face of adversity.

The stadium is situated on the banks of the River Faughan and after the 2017 flooding the club had worked tirelessly, hopeful of a return to the Riverside.

However, the Rivers Agency told the club it wouldn’t be allowed to build flood defences beside the ground and the likelihood of future floods would be greater due to climate change.

Therefore, club Chairman Bill Anderson had to make the unenviable decision to leave the ground they called home and look to the future with a view to securing a new site in the Waterside area of the city in the next month or two after a community consultation process.

The team, which plays in the Northern Ireland Football League Championship, now hosts home games at Derry City FC's Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Mr Anderson previously said: “We had talks with the YMCA and Sports NI with the intention of returning the Riverside stadium to a greenfield site so we’re looking at salvaging what we can at the Riverside and demolishing the rest of it and leaving it as a greenfield site which is the state we got it in back in 1980 basically.

"That’s a bit sad but we don’t have any option now.”

Now, demolition works have been approved with assurances that the area – one of special scientific interest – will be protected during the process.

The club issued a statement saying: “Whilst this is clearly a sad day for the club and it's supporters, it also marks another significant milestone towards achieving the aspirations set out in our Strategic Development Plan.

“Further info will be available at the AGM on Wed 15th June: 8pm in Brigade Cricket Club.”