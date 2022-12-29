Scottish clubs’ interest in Niall McGinn may thwart potential move to Glentoran

Glentoran face competition from a number of clubs in the race to snap up Northern Ireland winger Niall McGinn.

The former Celtic ace watched Glentoran’s 2-1 defeat to Linfield on Boxing Day and the east Belfast giants are interested in landing the Dundee winger next month.

McGinn has gone into the last six months of his contract and Dundee are unlikely to stand in his way because he has fallen out of the picture under Gary Bowyer.

He joined the club from Aberdeen in January, but has made only four league appearances for the Dens Park side this season.

The Glens face increased competition from Scotland where Morton and Dunfermline are among the clubs monitoring the situation.

As well as bringing considerable experience to the Irish League, the 35-year-old could be offered a coaching role at the BetMcLean Oval.

McGinn scored 87 goals in 358 appearances during his two spells with Aberdeen and any move to Glentoran would evoke memories of Keith Gillespie’s arrival at the Oval in 2009 at the age of 34.

The 72-times capped international began his career with Dungannon Swifts before switching to Derry City in 2008.

McGinn is also still hoping to continue his Northern Ireland career under Michael O’Neill.

Meanwhile, Wigan boss Kolo Toure says he will assess the Latics’ Scottish Premiership loanees including Jordan Jones before deciding whether any will be recalled.

Jones is back playing for Kilmarnock while Stephen Humprys is with Hearts and Jamie McGrath at Dundee United.

When asked if he would look into recalling any of the three, Toure replied: “We are looking at all of them, watching what they do and assessing their situations all of the time. Of course, it is very important to assess everybody who is potentially available to you.

“Whether it’s players who are here, players who are not here at the moment, you need to assess them all. To see who can bring what to the club and help the situation.”