Scottish striker Andy Ryan loving life at title-chasing Larne after January move

The former Dunfermline Athletic striker joined the Invermen from Hamilton Academical in January. The move was a long time in the making — Larne boss Tiernan Lynch has tracked the player for several seasons, finally making his move a week before the transfer window closed.

Lynch was right to persevere. Ryan has had an instant impact, scoring four League goals and hitting a last-minute winner in Friday night’s Irish Cup Quarter-Final against Harland and Wolff Welders.

The 29-year-old has no regrets about crossing Irish Sea for a new opportunity.

“I love it over here,” he said.

“The lads and the staff at Larne deserve credit for that because they’ve gone out of their way to make me feel welcome.

“It was tough moving away from Scotland, because my family is still there, but the boys have made things easy for me.

“It’s something completely different. It’s a fresh challenge and an opportunity for me to play in a different league, and I’m loving every minute of it.

“I’ve been full-time since 16, so I know what I’m doing at this point.

“I’m the sort of character that isn’t shy in a new changing room. I’ll always be myself, regardless of where I am in the world.”

Ryan started his career at Hamilton before enjoying stints at Brechin City, Arbroath, Forfar Athletic, Airdrieonians, Dunfermline and Stirling Albion before returning to the Accies.

Ryan — who has played in all four divisions of Scottish League football — has been impressed by the standard of the game in the Irish League.

The forward said: “To be honest, there’s a lot of similarities between football here and in Scotland.

“Every game in the Irish League is competitive and played at pace. You have to work hard, or you’ll get nothing. There are no easy games in the League.

“Even in the Cup, when we played a Championship team, the standard of opposition and the facilities were decent.”

Tonight, Ryan will expect to play some part in Larne’s vital Premiership clash with champions Linfield at Inver Park, where Lynch’s team can pull nine points clear in the hunt for the Gibson Cup.

He said: “The mindset of this group of lads is first class.

“On Friday night against the Welders, we had a job to do, and we did it. We will treat Linfield no differently.

“We’re at home and we’re expecting a massive crowd, so it’s one to look forward to.

“It’s a game we know we can win.

“There’s pressure, but you want to have that pressure. You want to play in big games like this or an Irish Cup Semi-Final. Days like that are what football is all about.

“What we need is for the fans to get right behind us at Inver. I want to hearing singing for the full 90 minutes. The supporters have been brilliant since the moment I arrived in Northern Ireland.”