Sean Moore excited about West Ham ‘pathway’ as he casts sights on nailing down first-team spot

Football

Talented teenage winger Sean Moore has sealed his move across the water from Cliftonville to West Ham United

Teenage star Sean Moore has set his sights on a West Ham first-team spot after finally sealing his move for an undisclosed fee from Cliftonville to the Hammers yesterday.

The Belfast lad has signed a three-year deal with the Europa Conference League champions.

The coveted 17-year-old, who is part of the Republic of Ireland’s Under-19 side after coming through the youth system with Northern Ireland, will initially link up with the London club’s Under-21 squad for next term.

Moore said: “I started playing football when I was six, so it’s pretty amazing to sign a professional contract at West Ham United. I am absolutely delighted to join West Ham. It’s a massive club, so it was an easy decision for me.

“Last year, West Ham won the FA Youth Cup, and the first-team also won the UEFA Europa Conference League, which was a brilliant achievement.

“It’s a family-orientated club too. I have heard nothing but good things about West Ham. I know Callum Marshall, Patrick Kelly and Josh Briggs well, and they told me how good it is here and how much they have enjoyed it.

“It’s clear there’s a pathway to the first-team from the Academy as well, which is important for young players such as myself. I would love to play for the first-team one day. I’m hoping to make a good impression when I start with the Under-21s and hopefully do very well in east London.”