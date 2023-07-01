Sean Moore excited about West Ham ‘pathway’ as he casts sights on nailing down first-team spot

Football

Talented teenage winger Sean Moore has sealed his move across the water from Cliftonville to West Ham United

Keith Bailie

Teenage star Sean Moore has set his sights on a West Ham first-team spot after finally sealing his move for an undisclosed fee from Cliftonville to the Hammers yesterday.

The Belfast lad has signed a three-year deal with the Europa Conference League champions.

The coveted 17-year-old, who is part of the Republic of Ireland’s Under-19 side after coming through the youth system with Northern Ireland, will initially link up with the London club’s Under-21 squad for next term.

Read more

Moore said: “I started playing football when I was six, so it’s pretty amazing to sign a professional contract at West Ham United. I am absolutely delighted to join West Ham. It’s a massive club, so it was an easy decision for me.

“Last year, West Ham won the FA Youth Cup, and the first-team also won the UEFA Europa Conference League, which was a brilliant achievement.

“It’s a family-orientated club too. I have heard nothing but good things about West Ham. I know Callum Marshall, Patrick Kelly and Josh Briggs well, and they told me how good it is here and how much they have enjoyed it.

“It’s clear there’s a pathway to the first-team from the Academy as well, which is important for young players such as myself. I would love to play for the first-team one day. I’m hoping to make a good impression when I start with the Under-21s and hopefully do very well in east London.”