Sean Murray: Glentoran closing in on Dundalk midfielder once targeted by Manchester City

Glentoran are hopeful they can bring Dundalk's Sean Murray to the Oval. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Glentoran are understood to be closing in on the signing of Dundalk midfielder Sean Murray.

There are several clubs interested in landing the services of the out-of-contract former Republic of Ireland U21 international but, given their financial capabilities, Oval chiefs are confident they will win the race.

Murray, 28, boasts over 150 appearances in the English Football League, the lion’s share of those for Watford in the Championship before spells at Wigan, Swindon and Colchester.

He has spent the last three seasons at Dundalk after a short spell with Danish side Vejle.

Murray was asked about his future back in October. He said: “We'll see how it goes. It has definitely worked out for me here (at Dundalk). We have won every competition there is to win here, we've had great experiences playing in Europe.

"I'm settled here in Ireland and would like to stay here for the rest of my career.

"But you never know what will happen, my family are back in England as well so that's a good option to have, being happy to live in both countries.”

Having joined Watford’s Academy aged only nine, Murray was the subject of interest from Manchester City when he was 16 but the move didn’t materialised and he made his full Hornets debut against Tottenham in the FA Cup in January 2012, after which he was a regular feature in the starting line-up.

Since joining Dundalk, Murray has scored 10 League of Ireland goals and netted three times in last season’s Europa League group stage, against Molde, Sherriff and Kl.

He hasn’t been without his injury worries, having missed the last two pre-seasons with hip concerns. He has spoken about repaying the club for the patience they showed during those issues but now the Glens are optimistic they can tempt Murray across the border.

Michael Duffy, Patrick McEleney and Will Patching have all already left Dundalk for Derry City – moves Murray admitted “hurt” to watch - while defender Daniel Cleary has been linked with a switch to St Johnstone.

Greg Sloggett, Darragh Leahy, Patrick Hoban, David McMillan and Cameron Dummigan are all out of contract too as the severity of the exodus from Oriel Park remains to be seen.