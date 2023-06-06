Seanan Clucas’ criticism of me in past, says Glentoran boss Warren Feeney

Seanan Clucas hit out at his now boss on a podcast last year

Warren Feeney insists it is a fresh start for all the players at Glentoran and that includes Seanan Clucas who has been critical of his new boss in the past.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Feeney, on his first day as Glens manager, addressed the Clucas controversy and spoke about the futures of Conor McMenamin, Bobby Burns and Terry Devlin.

Midfielder Clucas previously played for Feeney when he was in charge at Linfield and in the ‘Shout at the Oval’ podcast last year said of that period in his career: “I hated being at Linfield. I hated the manager. I’m not afraid to say it. I hated Warren Feeney. I thought he was a bulls****er.”

Feeney said as far he was concerned it was water under the bridge and he is not one for holding grudges.

“People say things and they learn. I’m still learning myself. I’m sure Seanan is the same, just like any player. In football you can say things in the heat of the moment but I don’t hold grudges,” stated the Oval boss.

“He is employed at this football club and everything is water under the bridge to me. I want Seanan to go and be the best player in this League and that’s what I’ll be telling him. I have no worries or issues there whatsoever. I’ll treat Seanan the same as anyone else and will give him and the rest of the boys a chance. I’ll say to them all to go and be the best players in this League.”

In Northern Ireland winger Conor McMenamin, the versatile Bobby Burns and teenage midfielder Terry Devlin, the Glens have three of the Irish League’s top performers but for how long?

Gillingham are keen on McMenamin, Welsh side TNS fancy Burns and Portsmouth lead the chase for Devlin.

Feeney said: “I know about Conor’s situation because before coming in as Glentoran manager people in England were phoning me asking my opinions on him as a player.

“Ultimately if there is a move there it has to be right for Conor and it has to be right for the club.

“With Bobby there is interest as well and Terry is a great kid who is learning fast and clubs are looking at him.

“All three have been brilliant helping us into Europe at the end of last season.

“Ideally we would love to keep our best players and I’d like a chance to work with the boys but whatever happens will be in the best interests of the club.”