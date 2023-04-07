Second-place and automatic spot in Europe is Cliftonville's priority, insists striker Ryan Curran

Danske Bank Premiership

Ryan Curran has warned Linfield to be on red alert in the fight for automatic European qualification.

The Cliftonville striker has all but conceded the Danske Bank Premiership title – but that has only served to refocus minds at Solitude, and eyes are now firmly fixed on second-place and the riches that can bring.

European money has played a major role in the recent evolution of Irish League football, and the Reds are determined to get their share of the cash now that – according to both players and management at the club – the Gibson Cup is pretty much out of reach with five games to go.

Those among the playing camp are also hungry to take on the challenge of European football and test themselves at the highest level possible, and with just two points separating the Blues and Reds, there is every chance of overturning that gap and avoiding the lottery that is the end-of-season Play-Offs.

“Of course, mathematically we can still catch Larne, but we have probably given ourselves a bit too much to do,” admitted Curran.

“Over the course of the season, we probably haven’t done enough in certain games – I can think back to three or four games we were leading, even 2-0 at times, and teams managed to come back and equalise.

“The seven points is a big gap. I know everyone has to play each other in the last five games, but I think Linfield has to be our target at the minute. Second-place, catching them to get automatic qualification for Europe.”

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin has challenged striker Ronan Hale to continue his ruthless streak in front of goal — © Noel Moan

It was after falling to defeat to Dungannon Swifts, a result that saw Cliftonville fall nine points off the lead, that manager Paddy McLaughlin admitted the title was likely too far out of reach.

Heading into battle against Coleraine, who currently sit sixth, he is challenging leading goalscorer Ronan Hale – his 15 so far in the league this season is a record in a debut campaign at the club – to raise the bar even higher and fire his team into the Europa Conference League.

“It’s important for Ronan to put all that to the side and keep getting more,” said McLaughlin.

“Strikers have to be greedy, they have to be selfish in and around the final third, they have to be ruthless in the final third and that’s what Ronan has been like since he came to us.

“He is learning off the best in Joe Gormley, he’s learning off Ryan Curran.

“He’s still a young man with plenty of years ahead of him and he’s been brilliant for us so far up to this point, but there are still five games to go so it’s important that he doesn’t get comfortable scoring what he’s scored.

“It’s an unbelievable record, but he can go and smash records now in what is left of the season, and if he does then you never know where it could take this team.”

The Reds, meanwhile, have welcomed this week’s announcement by the Northern Ireland Football League that Sports Direct is to become the new title sponsor of both the Men’s and Women’s Premiership.

The three-year partnership will formally commence when Cliftonville Ladies begin their defence of the Women’s Premiership title with a home game against Linfield Women on Friday, April 21.

The club stated: “All at Solitude are happy to extend our congratulations to everyone at NIFL for securing a deal that promises fresh innovations and rewards for supporters of the domestic game.”