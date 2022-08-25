Seconds from glory: A last gasp own goal and shoot-out loss denies Linfield a place in the Europa Conference League

Linfield 1 RFS 1 (Agg 3-3 – RFS won 4-2 on penalties)

It was a night of high drama. The Blues were seconds away from writing their own little chapter in the illustrious history of the club. It appeared it was going to be one of those famous European nights in front of a bumper crowd of 4,742.

Kyle McClean’s extra-time goal looked like settling an intriguing game against Latvian side RFS, but it all went wrong for the Blues when substitute Jimmy Callacher sliced the ball into his own net in the very last seconds, taking the game to a penalty shootout.

Matty Clarke and Ethan Devin missed the opening two for the Blues and, although Eetu Vertainen and Kyle McClean netted, it was the Latvians who qualified for the groups stages – pocketing a cool £3m - with strikes from Kevin Friesenbichler, Andrej Ilic, Petr Mares and Stefan Panic.

It was sheer torment for Healy and his boys. So near yet so far.

Healy was forced into altering his line-up due to Joel Cooper’s suspension. He was replaced by skipper Jamie Mulgrew.

Urged on by the big home crowd, the Blues carved out an opening on only six minutes. Chris Shields whipped a great ball in from the right that was met by Robbie McDaid, but goalkeeper Pavels Steinbors got down to save the striker’s flick header.

But RFS broke quickly to the other end and Ben Hall had to be alert to block an effort from Emerson.

The Blues, careful and precise in their build-up, threatened again when Kirk Millar sent Stephen Fallon roaring into the left channel and, when he drilled in the most delicious of crosses, there were no takers in the middle and RFS skipper Mares tidied up.

Healy’s team should really have been in front on 15 minutes. Set piece specialist Kirk Millar sent in a wonderful delivery from the left which was met by the unmarked Sam Roscoe, whose header crashed off the body of the diving Steinbors.

And, their threatened again on 21 minutes. Inevitably, it was Millar, who was the orchestrator, again pinging over a brilliantly delivery but McDaid’s little flick header inched over the crossbar.

The same two players combined again seconds later. Millar with the cross, McDaid with the header, but Steinbors got down at the base of the post to save.

Millar as again in the thick of the action just after the half hour when his cross appeared to come off the arm of Alfusiney Jatta inside the box, but Slovenian referee Matej Jug wasn’t interested.

Healy made a surprise switch during the half-time cuppa. Defender Callacher was brought in for his first game of the season – he had an operation over the summer – in place of the injured Ben Hall.

And, Callacher almost made an instant impact. He joined his forwards on 49 minutes, getting up high to meet a Millar free kick only to see his header loop just over the crossbar.

Seconds later, Kyle McClean drilled in a cross from the right, aimed for Millar, but defender Vitaljs Jagodinskis managed to smuggle the ball to safety.

McDaid then missed an absolute sitter on 56 minutes. The former Glentoran man picked the pocket of Jagodinskis and, with only Steinbors to beat, he could still couldn’t find the net, shooting against the body of the goalkeeper.

But the Blues were let off the hook on 62 minutes. Andrej Ilic played a brilliant defence-splitting pass through the middle which was gobbled up by Emerson and, after racing clear, he attempted to curl a low shot around Johns, who produced a fabulous save.

As the clock ticked down, the Blues had another half-hearted appeal for a spot kick when Millar’s cross came off the arm of substitute Elvis Stuglis, but again the referee wasn’t convinced.

Again, the home team were right out of luck with seven minutes remaining. Chris Shields took a quick free kick to Millar, who picked out substitute Ethan Devine and his header looked destined for the bottom corner until Steinbors catapulted across his line to save at the base of the post.

The Blues came within inches of taking the lead on 87 minutes when Millar’s cross was headed back across goal by Devine for Eetu Vertainen, whose header was somehow scrambled off the line by Steinbors and Stuglis.

The, right on the final whistle, Callacher held his held in his hands after seeing his header crash against the base of the post following a McClean cross.

Amazingly, the theme continued in extra-time. After only two minutes Devine crossed for Vertainen with the goal at his mercy but he totally fluffed his lines.

But Johns was then called into action, producing a great save to deny Stefan Panic, who curled one in from 20 yards.

Linfield got the goal they craved on 104 minutes. Of course, it came from a Millar cross that was pawed away by Steinbors to McClean, who buried a low shot into the empty net.

But the game swung in a dramatic 40 seconds when substitute Cammy Palmer missed a glorious chance to make the game save for the Blues before RFS went to the other end and Kevin Freiesenbichler’s cross as smashed into his own net by Callacher.

And, so to penalties...and the heartbreak of defeat.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Roscoe, Hall (Callacher 46), Shields (Quinn 117), Mulgrew (Vertainen 72), Millar (Stewart 105), McClean, Fallon (Palmer 100), M Clarke, McDaid (Devine 72).

Subs not used: Walsh, Williamson, Newberry, McKee, A Clarke, Archer.

RFS: Steinbors, Sorokins (Vlalukin 66, Rakels 106)), Jagodinskis, Lipuscek, Mares, Jatta, Panic, Simkovic (Friesenbichler 60), Zjuzins (Stuglis 78), Emerson, Ilic.

Subs not used: Cerniauskas, Nerugals, Maksimenko, Kouadio, Ferreira, Zaleiko.

REFEREE: Matej Jug (Slovenia)

Man of the match: Kirk Millar

Match rating: 9/10