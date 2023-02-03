Self-focus has aided Warrenpoint Town’s charge, says Barry Gray

Barry Gray believes his Warrenpoint Town team must keep the blinkers on if they are to win the Lough 41 Championship title.

Following their relegation from the Premiership, the Point made a slow start to life in the second tier, winning just one for their first four games.

Now Gray’s men are the division’s form team. They sit in third spot, five points behind leaders Loughgall and four adrift second-placed Annagh United.

Tomorrow, they travel to Ferney Park to play Ballinamallard United seeking their sixth league win in a row.

Gray believes the secret to Warrenpoint’s recent success is focus.

“I said to the boys we need to concentrate on ourselves,” he explains. “Before Christmas, I felt we spent too much time in the changing rooms talking about what other teams were up to.

“Now we’re just five points behind with a game in hand. I would have snapped your arm off for that at the end of August.

“I don’t think our position is anything to do with Loughgall or Annagh dropping points, it’s because we’re playing well and winning games. We’re scoring goals and we’re defending well at the other end, so I can’t really ask for more.

“We just need to focus on what we’re doing and we will continue to be competitive.”

The only other game in the Championship this weekend sees fourth-placed Dundela host relegation-threatened Dergview.

Paul Harbinson’s men know victory at Wilgar Park is a must if they are to maintain a promotion push.

However, the Dergs — who are four points clear of basement side Knockbreda — have won four of their last five league games to pull themselves out of the relegation zone.

With Bangor still involved in the Irish Cup, Ballymacash Rangers have the chance to open up a five points lead at the top of the Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League when they PSNI, who are yet to win a league game this season.