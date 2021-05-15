Seven Irish League permutations: How can Linfield or Coleraine win the league and what do we know about the race for Europe?

The Irish League title race is alive and (almost) kicking as Larne shocked Linfield 2-1 at Windsor Park on Saturday afternoon after chasers Coleraine had won the lunch-time kick-off 1-0 at Crusaders.

So just what were the full permutations of this weekend's results as the league climax moves closer?

1. Title race is alive

Key results: Crusaders 0-1 Coleraine / Linfield 1-2 Larne

Who'd have thought it? With two games to go, Linfield's 55th league title is still not secure and is actually more uncertain than it looked at the start of the day.

With two rounds of fixtures left to play, the Blues are only five points clear of Coleraine at the top of the table.

Add to that the fact that the pair are due to meet at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Tuesday week in the penultimate game, and the Gibson Cup is still up for grabs. A win on the north coast would see the Bannsiders send the title race down to the final day, when Linfield travel to Cliftonville while Coleraine travel to Inver Park.

A 63rd minute goal from substitute James McLaughlin proved enough for Coleraine at Seaview on Saturday lunch-time. Niall Quinn's 86th minute leveller for Linfield, cancelling out Ronan Hale's opener, looked to have made the title all-but mathematically certain for the Blues until Josh Robinson's last minute winner for Larne set a cat amongst Linfield pigeons.

“We now have two games to win and that’s all that’s in our psyche," said Coleraine boss Oran Kearney before the Linfield game began. “It was a really solid performance and carrying on from the Glentoran game, I thought we were bang on the money today.

“I thought Shevvy (Matthew Shevlin) and Skinner (Eoin Bradley) in the first half caused a lot of problems and we had a lot of entries into the final third without that killer touch. Curtis (Allen) and James (McLaughlin) have that killer instinct and it’s important on days like this to get people like that on the pitch."

2. What do Linfield need to win the title?

There are two ways the Blues can secure the title from here.

A. A draw or a win at the Showgrounds on Tuesday week will be enough to get over the line with a game to spare.

B. If Linfield are beaten by Coleraine, then even a draw at Cliftonville on the final day will make sure of success, bar the Bannsiders somehow reeling in a 22 differential in the goal difference column. A win at the Reds, and even those 0.0001%* of goal difference worries are expelled.

*estimate figure

3. What do Coleraine need to win the title?

Well you can probably work it out from the above anyway but it's very simple for Coleraine. They MUST beat the Blues on Tueday 24 and follow it up with a final day victory at Larne while hoping that Cliftonville beat Linfield at Solitude.

4. Glentoran's title hopes are over

Key result: Glentoran 0-2 Cliftonville

You'll have noticed a lack of a mention for the Glens in the opening three points. That's because second half goals from Rory Hale and Michael McCrudden at the Oval mathematically ended the Glens slim title chances, now nine points behind with two games to play.

4. Coleraine close in on Europe while Linfield's spot secure

Key results: Crusaders 0-1 Coleraine / Glentoran 0-2 Cliftonville

Even if they fail in their title quest, Coleraine are now only one win away from securing an automatic European spot. Now four points ahead of the Glens, one win from their final two matches will secure a second place finish. On that point, Linfield can now not finish outside the top two, so their European place is secure.

5. Fight for automatic European places is on

Key results: Crusaders 0-1 Coleraine / Linfield 1-2 Larne / Glentoran 0-2 Cliftonville

It's a little bit more complicated than that though, as it's really hotting up for those automatic European places. First, of course, enters the Champions League with three Europa Conference League places also up for grabs. Those go to second place, the Irish Cup winners and the play-off winners. However, because Linfield are now guaranteed a top two finish, if they also win the Irish Cup then third place in the league is guaranteed Europe.

That means Coleraine, Glentoran and Larne are all fighting for those automatic places, Coleraine on 69 points, Glentoran 65 and Larne up to 64. Crucially, Glentoran and Larne meet at Inver on May 24, when an away win would guarantee at least third spot for the Glens while a home win would leave Larne in the box-seat.

By then, of course, the Irish Cup will be over. So they'll know whether or not third is enough.

And that's all before we go into the complication of home semi-finals in the play-offs. Oh, and if Ballymena manage to win the Irish Cup while finishing eighth, there'll be a play-off quarter-final. We'd be as well going for a coffee if you want all of those permutations too.

6. Glenavon stay in front in the battle for the final play-off place

Key results: Glenavon 4-0 Warrenpoint Town / Dungannon Swifts 1-3 Ballymena United

What we do know is the team finishing in seventh spot in the table will be on their travels in the play-offs. Glenavon stayed three points ahead of Ballymena in that race thanks to an Andy Hall bace, a late Danny Purkis strike and a Danny Wallace own goal.

Conor Keeley, Leroy Miller and Trai Hume scored for the Braidmen in a win that keeps their hopes alive. Boasting a goal difference that's better by 14, it's almost certain that they'd edge ahead if the teams finish level on points. All still to play for but Glenavon are now four points off the play-offs.

7. Dungannon will finish bottom

Key result: Dungannon Swifts 1-3 Ballymena United / Portadown 2-1 Carrick Rangers

Now managerless Carrick will not finish bottom despite their defeat (in which Lee Bonis and Adam Salley scored for the Ports before a late Corey McMullan consolation), thanks to Dungannon running out of time to catch them. Rangers remain seven points clear but with only six left to play for, they've avoided basement spot. With relegation scrapped for the season, the only bonus is that they won't face the 'sure you should have been relegated' jibes next season. Those will be heard on the terraces of Stangmore Park.