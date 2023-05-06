Seven up for Cliftonville and Glentoran as perfect starts continue

Cliftonville Ladies and Glentoran Women each smashed in seven goals to maintain their 100 per cent records in the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership.

Fi Morgan and Caitlin McGuinness each scored twice in the Reds resounding victory over Mid Ulster Ladies while Kerry Beattie, Nadene Caldwell and Caragh Hamilton all bagged braces in the Glens win over Larne Ladies. Sion Swifts Ladies too have won three out of three, beating Lisburn Ladies 3-1.

There was a goal spree too at Midgley Park as Linfield Women beat Ballymena United Women 5-0. Cliftonville were quick off the mark, Morgan netting on nine minutes before a Caitlin McGuinness strike on the half hour and an own goal three minutes later put them firmly in the driving seat.

Morgan and McGuinness both found the net again a minute apart just before the hour mark and they powered on to victory with two late goals from Abbie Magee and Hannah Doherty. The Glens were already well on their way to victory by half-time, leading 4-0 after 38 minutes. Joely Andrews hit their opener after only 11 minutes, Beattie doubled the lead five minutes later and then Beattie and Caldwell struck within a couple of minutes of each other to put their team firmly in control.

Emily Reid of Linfield celebrates scoring against Ballymena United — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

Two more arrived before the hour mark through Hamilton and Caldwell and it was seven up with 18 minutes to go when Hamilton netted again. Early first-half goals from Teegan Lynch and Caoirse Doherty helped Sion Swifts to victory. Saoirse Healey added a third in the second half before Lisburn got a consolation through Jemma White. Keri Halliday, Rachel Kerr and Emily Reid all scored first-half goals to ease Linfield to victory, with Rhyleigh Marks and Sarah-Jane McMaster netting in the second half to complete the win.

⬤ Northern Ireland will face the Republic of Ireland in their opening game of the Women’s Nations League in September.

The teams will meet at Tallaght Stadium, the home of Shamrock Rovers, on Friday September 22 and the group will also culminate with an all-Ireland meeting on Tuesday December 5.

Northern Ireland will prepare for those games with a friendly away to Scotland on Friday, July 14, with a home friendly expected to follow, with those matches expected to be the first under a new manager.

Northern Ireland’s Nations League fixtures

Friday, September 22: v Republic of Ireland (A)

Tuesday, September 26: v Albania (H)

Friday, 27 October: v Hungary (A)

Tuesday, October 31: Hungary (H)

Friday, December 1: v Albania (A)

Tuesday, December 5: v Republic of Ireland (H)