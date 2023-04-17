Shaun Want says promise of trophies is what lured him to Larne

Shaun Want admits the euphoria of Friday night’s Danske Bank Premiership title win was all new to him — he’s more used to battling relegation!

The 26-year-old, who was snapped from Hamilton Academical in August, has been instrumental in Larne’s record-breaking achievement.

Although they were hot favourites to lift the Gibson Cup for the first time in the club’s 134-year history, Tiernan Lynch’s boys had a little bit of housekeeping to attend to against Crusaders at Seaview before the champagne was uncorked.

They did it with a certain degree of panache, as goals from Andy Ryan and Lee Bonis took the Inver men 12 points clear of the chasing pack, meaning the celebrations could finally get under way upon the blast of referee Chris Morrison’s full-time whistle.

“When I signed after speaking with the gaffer (Tiernan Lynch) and other people at the club, everyone had the same goal and that was to win trophies,” said Scotsman Want, who was at Hamilton from the age of 10.

“That’s why I came here, I wanted to win silverware. I’d never experienced that in my career. When I was playing at Hamilton, it was complete opposite, it was always about trying to stay in the league and avoiding relegation.

“This is a much better environment and there are good days up ahead, there is no doubt about that.

“It’s been well documented this has been building for the past few years and this title win is the climax to all the hard work that has been put in by the gaffer and a lot of people involved with the club.

“It could be the start of something really big for Larne. There are a few boys who’ve been here for four or five years — Tomas (Cosgrove), Fudzer (Fuad Sule), Graham Kelly — and they’ve seen a lot of change.

“The gaffer has brought good players to the club, the signings we made in January have made a big difference. When you get success, it makes you even more hungry for more.”

Want believes Larne’s shock Irish Cup semi-final defeat by struggling Ballymena United was the ‘kick up the backside’ the club needed to catapult them to title glory.

“I know for a fact that we were written off by many people after the Ballymena result,” he said. “The snipers said we’ve never been in this position before and don’t have the bottle to keep it going.

“Yes, a lot of the players had never been in that situation, but we analysed the Ballymena game at heart for a few days. As soon as we got that out of our system, we got down to work, focusing on the split games.

“We’ve won three games out of three, keeping three clean sheets. That’s the reaction we wanted. We’ve proved a lot of people wrong.”

They say the League table doesn’t lie — Larne have conceded merely 18 goals in 36 games.

Want added: “One of our strengths this season have been clean sheets, which we pride ourselves on. You look at the stats, we’ve kept the most clean sheets in the League, that starts at the front and works its way back.

“It’s not just me, Cian (Bolger), Tomas, Michael, with Rohan (Ferguson) behind us — it includes everyone. That’s what has given us the platform for the League success.

“We know, as defenders, if we can keep clean sheets, we’ll always score goals — we know the boys up top will give us something.

“If we do our job, we know Lee (Bonis), Andy (Ryan) and Paul (O’Neill) will produce the goods, as they’ve done all season. We want to finish the season by winning our next two games.

“We are already looking forward to flying the Champions League flag at Inver Park next season.”