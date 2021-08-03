Shay McCartan out to reach ‘next level’ after record transfer as Glentoran now target Coleraine attacker

Shay McCartan has declared that he wants to take Glentoran to the ‘next level’ after completing his record Irish League transfer from Ballymena United.

The Glens announced the deal last night, to the joy of Glens fans who believe their new £100,000 signing can inspire the east Belfast club to a first title since 2009.

Having arrived on the scene as part of Ali Pour’s takeover of the club in 2019 and recruited numerous players, manager Mick McDermott and assistant boss Paul Millar were keen to make statement signings this summer. By snapping up former Northern Ireland forward McCartan they have certainly done that and created a stir across the country.

The most expensive player in Irish League history said: “Once I spoke to Mick and Paul and heard the ambitions of the club, I absolutely knew it was something I wanted to be part of. When I played against the Glens last season, it was obvious they were a good team and now I want to play a part in taking things to the next level.”

McCartan, 27, who played for Burnley, Accrington Stanley, Lincoln City and Bradford City before moving to Ballymena last year, added: “I’m really looking forward to playing in front of big crowds at the Oval. It’s an iconic ground and I was always very conscious of it every time I was going to the airport to go back to England. I can guarantee the Glentoran fans that I’ll work hard for the team and make sure I play my part in bringing a lot more success to the club.”

Having scored 21 goals for the Sky Blues last term, the Glens will be looking for an even better return when the new campaign starts later this month.

Manager McDermott said: “I have always said that if good players become available, Glentoran will be in that market. Shay has shown his qualities across multiple seasons in England and last season at Ballymena. There is no doubting his talent.

“We cannot forget that we started this project only two seasons ago and it is a testament to all involved that we have built such a strong squad and can attract a player like Shay. He will definitely become a key member of our team. We are looking forward to the coming season and thank our fans for the massive surge in ticket sales.

"I would like to thank (Ballymena boss) David Jeffrey for his professional handling of this transfer.”

Glentoran’s business for the summer is not over. They are keen on bringing Coleraine star Jamie Glackin to the Oval with Chris Gallagher potentially going the other way.

The east Belfast outfit and others are also admirers of versatile Crusaders ace Jordan Forsythe, who was yesterday placed on the transfer list after the Crues revealed the 30-year-old had rejected new improved contract terms.

Glentoran’s majority shareholder Ali Pour said: “Our project has been going for a mere two years and I am excited how far we have come since July 5, 2019. Although we all crave instant success, it is important to recognise and remember where we have come from if we are to embrace and understand where we are headed. Two seasons is a ‘blink’ in football, yet I can see the massive developments both on and off the pitch.

“In football it is important not to stand still and although I am happy with our development over the past two seasons, I can never be satisfied. The goal is always to improve and strengthen and the recent additions to our already strong squad clearly show the direction we are headed.”