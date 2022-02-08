Shay McCartan’s best is yet to come, insists Glentoran manager Mick McDermott

Back in the routine: Shay McCartan scored a special goal on his return to the Glentoran side

Manager Mick McDermott believes Glentoran fans are about to see the best of big-money signing Shay McCartan.

The 27-year-old, who joined the East Belfast side in a £100,000 deal from Ballymena United in August, has yet to set the BetMcLean Oval alight, but McDermott reckons that’s about to change.

McCartan, capped twice by Northern Ireland, hit a goal of the season contender in the Irish Cup win over Queen’s University on Saturday which could well guarantee him a place in the team for tonight’s important Danske Bank Premiership game against Portadown at Shamrock Park.

“Shea’s goal was special, he’s a quality player,” beamed McDermott. “It took him a while to get up to speed in terms of match fitness when he arrived with us.

“He was starting to really buzz when he picked up an unfortunate injury against Linfield. As it happened, the team went on a run of (unbeaten) games had he had to work his way back to full fitness.

“It took him time to get back into the team again. He’s now looking sharp in training and he’s hungry.

“He’s probably a little bit disappointed he hasn’t got to play as much as he would have liked, but he’s a professional, he knows how it works.

“That’s one of the reasons we got him in at the weekend. He needed game time and he needed a goal . . . my goodness he couldn’t have got a better one than he did. It was special.

“He’s a special player, a special talent and a good lad, works hard and is hungry for success.”

With Portadown bringing in former player Paul Doolin to replace manager Matty Tipton in recent weeks, McDermott admits he doesn’t quite know what to expect at Shamrock Park tonight as his boys strive to maintain their place at the top of the table.

“Portadown have a new manager and new players . . . a new way of playing, new tactics, new set-up, new ideas,” laughed McDermott. “So, we don’t what we’ll be facing.

“But we’ll be professional and prepare in the proper manner. Saturday’s cup tie was the start of a big week for us, three games in six days, which is hardly ideal in terms of preparation.

“I’m not complaining, but it’s a hard, hard shift. The Tuesday-Friday fixtures are being used for the first time this year, it wasn’t allowed before. But clubs agreed to it. although, I know a couple of clubs that were not happy and didn’t want to play on a Friday night, but it was agreed at a meeting with NIFL.

“It was always the plan to get certain players on to the pitch on Saturday. Ben Cushnie deserves to play but because of the form of other players, it’s hard for him to get in. Michael O’Connor deserves to play, but with Jay Donnelly banging goals, it’s hard for him to get in.

“I was happy we got some in at the weekend. Part two of that, is to get other guys some rest. Our back four, Rhys (Marshall), Paddy (McClean), Caolan (Marron) and Bobby (Burns) have continually played 90 minutes for months now.

“Bobby got a rest on Saturday because Marcus needed game time. We got Ben in which allowed us to rest Robbie. Michael got a full shift, and Jay got a rest, so there were a lot of benefits for us, with such a busy schedule coming up.”