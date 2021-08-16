Shayne Lavery could be the man to fix Northern Ireland’s goal problem, says Glenn Ferguson

Former Northern Ireland international and Linfield legend Glenn Ferguson says Shayne Lavery should be in the running for a shot at Lithuania in the vital World Cup qualifier.

Ian Baraclough’s side are in Vilnius for the crucial showdown on Thursday, September 2 and a victory is badly needed to breathe life into their qualifying campaign.

A scoreless draw with Bulgaria at the end of March highlighted the absence of a killer touch and former Linfield ace Lavery could provide that ruthless execution.

The 22-year-old has made an impressive start with Blackpool in the Championship, netting two in two games, while in Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Cardiff City he was a 77th minute substitute. Along with Liam Boyce who has slotted in five goals this season for Hearts, Lavery should have a spring in his step ahead of the Lithuania test.

Ferguson, who himself earned five Northern Ireland caps while playing for the Blues, said: “Shayne should be a strong contender for the Lithuania game because he was in the squad when he was playing for Linfield. Now he has gone over to play in the Championship and has already scored two goals.

“I think Northern Ireland managers like players on form. We don’t have a huge pool of players to choose from and hopefully Shayne will be one of those who has caught the manager’s eye.

“When you move as a striker to any club the first thing you want to do is get your first goal and blend into the team. Shayne’s made a great start, scoring and setting up goals, and as he has won the fans’ backing that will be the nerves gone. He’s a lad who will work hard at his game.”