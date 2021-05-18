Shayne Lavery has proven Irish League heroics can fire young stars back to England, says Linfield boss David Healy

Shayne Lavery has proven that 'disillusioned' young players returning to the Irish League from England or Scotland can resurrect their professional careers.

That's according to proud Linfield manager David Healy, who will wave goodbye to his prize asset this summer with Blackpool, who won their League One play-off semi-final first leg 3-0 at Oxford United on Tuesday evening, understood to be the front-runners for Lavery's signature.

Wherever he ends up, he'll be hoping to replicate the form that has seen him score 29 goals in a remarkable season that could end with a league and Irish Cup double with the Blues.

Lavery scored twice and assisted the opener for Stevie Fallon in their 3-0 semi-final success over Ballymena United and afterward, his boss was once again singing his praises.

"He is a brilliant lad, first and foremost, and he wants to learn and improve," said Healy. "We are going to lose Shayne at the end of the season. He is a joy to work with and I have no doubt that he will only improve with full-time football and better coaches and managers, whatever else. I will personally be disappointed to lose him but it shows when you come back, not only to Linfield but other clubs in the Irish League, there is still a pathway for young players when they come back maybe disillusioned and disheartened after being released from England or Scotland.

"Shayne has proved that there's always a pathway and we wish him well when he goes."

Linfield will play Larne in Friday evening's decider at Mourneview Park.

"I thought it was a good performance against a good Ballymena side," Healy said. "I thought we were super tonight, and some of our attack play was very good. We didn't capitalise on three or four opportunities but credit to the players. It was a tough ask because we played the quarter-final a week ago against Loughgall and had a big game on Saturday. We have another big one on Friday and that's all credit to the players.

"We haven't made a habit of losing two in a row and we're against all odds this season. We were getting changed in a bar area tonight, and you have 55 minutes to get changed, name your team, speak to people and whatever else. So the challenges are there but we are privileged to be playing, not only in the league but also in the Irish Cup.

"We have an opportunity on Friday against an equally effective Larne side who have beaten us twice this year. We'll look forward to it."

Victory on Friday evening could set up a 25th double in Linfield history, with a draw at the Coleraine Showgrounds next Tuesday enough to get over the line in the Premiership.

"One game at a time," said Healy. "We maybe got ahead of ourselves a while ago, counting points. But this is an Irish Cup final and if you can't enjoy that, you may as well pack it in."