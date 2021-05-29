Shayne Lavery scoops another awards double and pays tribute to Linfield team-mates

Linfield striker Shayne Lavery with Dream Spanish Homes Young Player of the Year award and the Danske Bank Player of the Year titles. Credit: Matt Mackey / Presseye

Shayne Lavery may only be 22-years-old but after the season he’s had, he will need to order a new trophy cabinet for his home.

The awards are coming quicker than the fixtures for the Northern Ireland international, who hopes to win his eighth cap in the friendly against Ukraine next Thursday.

The Aghagallon goal machine became the first player in history to win both the Ulster Footballer and Young Footballer of the Year prizes.

And today he’s been crowned both the Dream Spanish Homes Young Player of the Year and the Danske Bank Player of the Year at the NI Football Awards.

Personal accolades are the cherry on the cake for Lavery, who is basking in the glory of Linfield’s league and Irish Cup success. In winning the historic awards double, Lavery follows in the footsteps of Paul Byrne in 1993, Stuart Dallas in 2011 and Gavin Whyte in 2018.

A delighted Lavery said: “It’s a great honour for me to be listed alongside those names. I’d like to thank the Football Writers’, NIFL and their sponsors for these awards.

“I think my good form can be attributed to a combination of things. I’ve worked hard in the gym, I’ve improved my diet and I’ve gained a lot of experience on the pitch thanks to the faith David Healy has put in me.

“It’s a joy to play in this Linfield team, as the boys create a lot of chances for the strikers. In many ways, putting the ball in the net is the easy part.

“It’s a pleasure to play with lads like Andy Waterworth, Jamie Mulgrew and Jimmy Callacher. Those guys drive you on to win matches and trophies. Although I’ve won these individual awards, it wouldn’t have been possible without my team-mates. It’s been a fantastic season thanks to them.”

It’s been a stellar season for the 22-year-old, who won three international caps during this campaign.

Lavery’s manager David Healy added: “The Irish League offers lads who are released by clubs in England or Scotland the opportunity to rebuild their careers. Shayne has proved that if you work hard and look after yourself, this league can be a springboard for young players. There’s no limit to what he can achieve.”

This year’s NI Football Awards were voted for by the members of the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association and the Danske Bank Premiership managers.

On the way to Linfield’s 55th title, Lavery made 30 appearances and scored 23 goals, but his remarkable tally for the season was 30.

Lavery has also scooped the Linfieldfc.com Player of the Year prize.

He added: “It’s a really good feeling to win awards and it’s been a really nice way for me to finish the season. I’ve loved my time at Linfield, everyone has been brilliant, and but of course I’d like to test myself across the water if that opportunity arises.”