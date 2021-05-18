Shayne Lavery’s Irish Cup love affair continues as Linfield smash Ballymena to reach final

Shayne Lavery just loves this season’s Irish Cup. In round one, the Linfield striker scored late on to finally see off brave Annagh, netted a hat-trick in the quarter-final against Loughgall, and last night was the main man once more for the Blues versus Ballymena to set up a Friday decider with Larne.

That should be a cracker and gives David Healy’s side a chance for revenge less than a week on from Larne beating them 2-1 at Windsor Park to stop them retaining their title on home turf.

In last Saturday’s league encounter, Lurgan man Lavery was denied twice by outstanding saves from Larne goalkeeper Conor Mitchell but David Jeffrey’s side had no answer at Mourneview Park in the second semi-final of the Cup.

He set up Stephen Fallon in the first half and then scored a couple after the break to take his tally for the campaign to a highly impressive 29.

This has been a magnificent season for the striker, set for a cross-channel move in the summer with Blackpool favourites to sign him, yet there could be better to come.

Lavery will be a key figure for Healy’s side in the Cup final and next week he will be crucial when Linfield attempt to wrap up title No.55 away to nearest challengers Coleraine.

A draw will do at the Showgrounds for the Gibson Cup to stay at Windsor Park but only a win over Larne will see them on course for the double.

While Linfield still have much to savour in the final straight, Ballymena, having lost last season’s Irish Cup final, must hope they finish seventh to qualify for the European play-offs. Currently eighth behind Glenavon, David Jeffrey’s side will need the Lurgan Blues to slip up.

The Belfast Blues never looked like doing that last night after going in front 19 minutes in.

Fallon loves a run into the box from midfield. When you have a livewire like Lavery in your side, taking a gamble can pay off.

United’s Conor Keeley seemed to be in control of the ball only to present it to the Northern Ireland international. In a flash, Lavery slid in a low cross and the alert Fallon pounced.

If that was a blow for Ballymena, so too was referee Jamie Robinson’s decision not to award them a penalty when they claimed for handball in the area. Then, Fallon cleared off the line from Ryan Waide as the Sky Blues pressed for an equaliser.

At the other end, Lavery was a constant threat, sending Joel Cooper clear just before the break with Ross Glendinning doing superbly to stop the winger’s drive.

Jeffrey would have wanted a quick start to the second half from his players. Instead, what he got was a sloppy back pass from Joshua Kelly on 49 which gave Lavery the opportunity to score with ease.

Try as they might for Ballymena, that was game over. Cooper hit the post from a Kirk Millar corner while at the other end Paul McElroy headed against the bar from a fine Ross Redman cross.

If they were close shaves, Lavery was as sharp as a razor on 63 to nod home a corner from Niall Quinn.

And with that the chance for Ballymena to play Larne in the final just as they had done in 1989 - and won - was gone once and for all.

Healy’s side are masters of bouncing back. That loss to Larne hurt but like champions they showed character and class to cruise into the decider.

The last time they won the Cup was in 2017. Last season they were humiliated, going out to Queen’s at the opening stage. That is driving the Blues on. So too Healy’s desire to win the trophy and the determination of captain Jamie Mulgrew, who has played over 50,000 minutes for the club.

The Blues will enter the final as favourites but will know full well that Larne are dangerous opponents and that in head-to-heads this season the Inver Park men have the better record.

Healy, Mulgrew, Lavery and co will have belief that they can come out on top this time.

Ballymena: Glendinning, Redman, McElroy, McCartan, Waide, McGrory (McKeown 75), Ervin, Keeley, Millar, Kelly, Graham.

Subs not used: Kane, Addis, Harpur, Knowles, Kane, Wylie.

LINFIELD: Johns, Haughey, Callacher, Millar, Lavery (Waterworth 80), Fallon (Clarke 66), Mulgrew, Pepper, Quinn, Palmer, Cooper.

Subs not used: Moore, Newberry, Manzinga, Stewart, Nasseri.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown)

Man of the match: Shayne Lavery (Linfield)

Match rating: 7/10