Shock as IFA administrator Craig Stanfield dies at 50

Tributes to 'gentleman' and devoted family man

The Irish FA has led tributes to popular employee Craig Stanfield, who died suddenly at the weekend.

Mr Stanfield, who had worked at the IFA since 1990, passed away on Saturday morning after falling ill at his family home in Lisburn.

IFA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson said Mr Stanfield, the association's Football Operations Manager, had been "a vital part of the IFA family for 30 years".

Mr Nelson also spoke of the 50-year-old's "enormous contribution" to football in Northern Ireland.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Irish FA wrote: "Everyone at the IFA is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our respected colleague and friend, Craig Stanfield.

"Craig was a vital part of the IFA family for 30 years and made a huge contribution to football in NI.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time."

Devoted family man Mr Stanfield, who was married with three children, joined the IFA in an administrative role in 1990 and was involved in the domestic game for many years, including a time as secretary of Northern Ireland's Premier League when it was run by the IFA.

He went on to become match manager for all of Northern Ireland's home matches in 2014, and was match manager for the IFA's annual domestic cup finals, including the Irish Cup final.

When Northern Ireland competed at Euro 2016 in France, Craig, a familiar face in Northern Ireland football circles, ran the logistics, and considered the role one of the peaks of his career.

He also played a significant role in the Irish FA's recent success in winning hosting rights to the UEFA Super Cup 2021.

Linfield honorary secretary Andy Conn extended condolences on behalf of his club.

In a statement posted on the club's website, he said: "I was so sad and completely stunned and devastated when I heard the sad news of Craig's sudden passing. He was a highly respected and vastly experienced administrator within the IFA.

"He was a very good friend to Linfield FC and his loss is a huge one, not just to the IFA but to the whole football community in Northern Ireland.

"He was a real and committed football man.

"Craig was immensely popular and will be greatly missed by his many friends in football across the country and further afield. He was always cheery and just such a lovely, decent, nice guy and good friend who I can't believe has been taken so young and so suddenly."

In a message posted on Twitter, former Northern Ireland midfielder Jim Magilton said: "Absolutely shocking news. Thoughts and prayers are with his family. He was a fantastic guy."

Managing Director of the NI Football League Andrew Johnston wrote: "Absolutely devastated. No words can describe what I owe this man for all that he has done for me over the years. He often joked with me that he taught me everything I know, today I will happily admit that he was 100% right. My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues."

A number of Irish League clubs also posted messages of condolence.

Crusaders FC said Mr Stanfield had played a "huge part in local football over many years" and Dungannon Swifts described him as a "total gentleman".