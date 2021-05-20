Shoot-out drama proves that anything can happen in football, claims Larne defender Robinson

Here we go: Larne players celebrate their victory over Crusaders in the penalty shoot-out

Larne defender Josh Robinson has described the dramatic events in Tuesday’s Irish Cup semi-final victory over Crusaders as ‘crazy’, declaring that the contentious penalty shoot-out was “proof that anything can happen in football”.

Not for the first time, Robinson was at the centre of things. In 2017, Linfield and Crusaders both announced that they had signed the player from York. He ended up at the Blues rather than his old club and, having enjoyed trophy success at Windsor Park, transferred to Larne last summer.

He has been outstanding at the back this season for the Inver Park outfit but could clearly do with some penalty practice!

In the shoot-out at Mourneview Park, Robinson’s first two spot-kicks were saved by Jonny Tuffey, who was adjudged to have moved off his line before the penalties were taken. Referee Shane Andrews and assistant Stephen Bell had previously ruled Tuffey had gone too quickly when stopping Andy Mitchell’s penalty, which was subsequently re-taken and scored.

The Crues goalkeeper was warned, booked and then sent off for what the officials felt was repeatedly jumping the gun. Larne centre-back Robinson was given a third opportunity to score and duly did, beating his ex-Seaview team-mate Billy Joe Burns, who had taken over from Tuffey between the sticks.

While all this was going on, Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter called for his players to come off the pitch before the penalties continued, with Larne winning 6-5 to reach tomorrow’s final against Linfield.

Post-match, Baxter slammed the events as “embarrassing for football here”, while later that evening the Crues announced they would take legal advice on the controversy. In between, Trevor Moutray, Head of Refereeing at the Irish FA, backed the decisions of the officials.

Robinson (27) said: “I couldn’t believe what happened. It was crazy. I think it’s proof that anything can happen in football. With my penalties, I was thinking, ‘Just hit the corner’.

“The goalkeeper saved it right, he saved it left and then I went back to the right for the third one, which thankfully went in. I’m just delighted to be through to the final and it means a lot to me given my past record in the competition.

“That was my fifth semi-final and I’m finally going to an Irish Cup final, so it will be very special. This is a dream come true, reaching an Irish Cup final.

“It’s very special for me and my family. I’m delighted there will be supporters there on Friday night and hopefully my father Alan, wife Kristina and daughter Rosa will be there to watch me play.

“My wee daughter is only two, so she hasn’t seen me play yet because of the pandemic, so hopefully she can be there. I’d love to have them there - it would mean a lot if they could be part of the occasion.”

Leaving Linfield is normally viewed as a step down in Irish League circles. Not by Robinson.

“When I joined Larne, I looked at it as a step forward, not a step back, and I love it here,” he said.

“I’m training full-time and the way the gaffer (Tiernan Lynch) goes about things we have a plan going into every game.

“We set our challenges out for the season and getting to the Irish Cup final is massive for a club like Larne. It’s massive compared to Linfield and Crusaders because they’re always up there.

“It’s a credit to (owner) Kenny Bruce and the whole club. You can see what they're trying to do down there and it’s fantastic to be part of that.

“Larne have never won the Irish Cup, so to do that would be very special. I won the league title and League Cup with Crusaders and Linfield. I won the Shield for the first time with Larne in December, so the Irish Cup would complete the set.”