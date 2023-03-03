Siobhan Higgins makes history by becoming first professional women’s footballer in Northern Ireland

Siobhan Higgins may not be a name that football fans in Northern Ireland are familiar with.

She has, however, made footballing history in the country before even kicking a ball.

Sion Swifts Ladies have recruited the 27-year-old American midfield ace and in turn made her the first women’s professional footballer in Northern Ireland.

While Cliftonville Ladies announced professional deals for 12 members of their first-team squad earlier this week, the Irish FA’s Comet system records Higgins as the first professional female to be registered. Her forms and international clearance being processed before she arrived in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

Born in Scotland before moving to the USA as a child, the much-travelled Higgins has plied her trade in her native country, where she played for both Hearts and Hibs in Edinburgh, Hungary and most recently Portugal.

After signing the club’s first ever professional player Sion Swifts’ manager Tony McGinley now intends to bring others of similar quality into his squad ahead of the new season, which kicks off at in late April.

“It’s an exciting time. It’s an exciting time for the women’s game in general and it’s exciting for a club like ours to bring someone in on a professional contract,” said McGinley.

“As one of the very few stand-alone clubs at this level we have come a long way in a short period of time and this is something that we hope to build on and add more.

“This is the level of player that we are able to bring in now that the game has gone professional and the club would maybe, at some stage, be able to do more of this.

“The quality of the player that I want to bring in you are looking at professional contracts for them because they are coming from the professional game already.”