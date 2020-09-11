Sion Swifts coach: I didn't foresee dramatic comeback to keep title tilt alive with victory over Glentoran

Tony McGinley has admitted that he feared the worst when Glentoran Women came from behind to take a 3-1 against his Sion Swifts Ladies team.

That was before a stirring comeback, led by the McGuinness sisters, saw the Strabane-based outfit complete an impressive 4-3 victory which ended the Glens' 100 percent start to the season and saw the Swifts soar to the top of the Danske Bank Women's Premiership table.

"We were 3-1 down and, against a team like Glentoran who have won their two games pretty handy so far this season, it didn't look like there was any way back from that," said McGinley.

"We're a small squad and a young squad and at 3-1 I was thinking that we didn't want to take a beating on our own patch.

"A two-goal lead can be dangerous and when we brought it back to 3-2, it was game on."

Erin McLaughlin had put the Swifts in front after only eight minutes with a fine lob over Jacqueline Burns.

The Glens levelled 10 minutes later through a Jessica Foy penalty, but it wasn't until the second-half that they looked like they had taken control of the game when Aimee-Lee Peachey headed them in front from a corner before Caragh Hamilton produced a powerful finish from the right of the box.

Sion turned things round with three goals inside eight minutes, with a neat right-foot finish from Caitlin McGuinness sparking the fightback. A superb free-kick from her sister, Kirsty, brought them level with 10 minutes to go and she then struck the winner from the penalty spot to send Swifts to the top of goal difference.

Linfield Ladies are one of four teams - along with Sion, Glentoran and Crusaders Strikers - locked together at the summit on six points after they bounced back from last week's defeat to the Glens by beating Cliftonville Ladies 2-0 thanks to Cora Morgan's first goal for the club before Ashley Hutton came off the bench to net the second.

Crusaders are still very much in the title mix after beating Derry City Women 5-0 with goals from Morganne Beggs, Amy McGivern, Emily Wilson (2) and Julie Nelson.

DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP: Derry City Women 0 Crusaders Strikers 5; Linfield Ladies 2 Cliftonville Ladies 0; Sion Swifts Ladies 4 Glentoran Women 3.