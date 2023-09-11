Six Premier League clubs chase son of Glentoran manager Warren Feeney

Teenage Glentoran sensation George Feeney has emerged as a transfer target for SIX Premier League clubs with Chelsea, Brighton, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Everton and Sheffield United all believed to be interested in the 15-year-old forward.

Feeney, son of Glens manager and former Northern Ireland striker Warren, has already played at senior level for the east Belfast club and will be watched by a number of scouts at tonight’s reserve game against Cliftonville.

The youngster made his debut for the Oval outfit last week in their County Antrim Shield penalty shoot-out success over Crusaders, impressing fans with a lively cameo as a substitute and at the weekend he enjoyed his first league appearance off the bench in the 4-2 victory at Newry City.

The Ashfield Boys’ School student is in the Glentoran Academy and Irish FA JD Academy and has generated quite a buzz across the water with his potential, eye for goal and all action style.

Should he go on to play for the senior Northern Ireland side he will become the fourth generation from the Feeney family to feature at international level.

Dad Warren was proud to win 46 caps and score five times for his country while his family Warren Senior played for Northern Ireland in 1976 as a Glentoran player and George’s great grandfather Jimmy played twice for Ireland before the split between North and South.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph in June, the 15-year-old forward said: “My grandad is my biggest fan and always going on about playing for Northern Ireland so there’s a big family feel to it. I’m really enjoying the training (at the Academy) which is preparing me for a possible move across the water.

“As long as I get a cap I will be happy. It will be four generations of the family playing for Northern Ireland and it will be massive and emotional. My dad always goes on about his career so hopefully I can get more caps than him!”