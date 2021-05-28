Skipper Kane still hopeful Glentoran can steal second place as confidence boost ahead of European tests

After helping Glentoran secure European qualification, skipper Marcus Kane now hopes the east Belfast side can end the Danske Bank Premiership season in the runner-up spot.

The Glens are two points behind Coleraine going into the final round of fixtures.

While the Bannsiders are at Larne tomorrow evening, Mick McDermott’s side host Crusaders.

A title race which threatened to go right to the last day is now over and the Glens have avoided slipping into the European play-offs but a second-placed finish would send an early message to Linfield ahead of their title defence in the 2021/22 campaign.

This season has at times it’s been a bumpy ride for the Glens and their slow start left them playing catch-up but Europa Conference League action and the money that comes with it is a welcome reward.

Conor McMenamin’s goal on Tuesday night gave last year’s Irish Cup winners a 1-0 victory over Larne to secure a top-three finish with a game to spare.

Larne will end the season in fourth position and will face either Glenavon or Ballymena United in the European play-off semi-final.

Glens hero Kane is relieved the Euro mission has been accomplished but he’s now eyeing second place.

“Footballers want to finish as high as they can in the league and we will try to finish the campaign in second spot,” said Kane.

“We had a three-year plan and the Irish Cup win sprung us forward.

“You have to keep moving in the right direction and with a few new faces we can get stronger.

"Hopefully we can push on and challenge for the league next season.

“The fans will be coming back, they get behind us and we will be back with a bang.

“The club has a rich history of European football and hopefully fans can enjoy it with us.”

A first league championship since 2009 is the Glens’ number one goal and, with more Irish League sides adopting a full-time ethos, the east Belfast aces will view European football as ideal preparation for another title charge.

“Europe is much more than the financial side, you get a chance to raise your profile in Europe and as we are facing full-time sides in the league, playing in European competition is a good indication of what to expect,” added Kane.

“Before the start of the season, the minimum objective was qualifying for Europe.

“The club enjoyed the European experience last year and we are happy to be back with a game to spare.

“We wouldn’t have wanted to rely on beating the Crues, even with a home game.

“There was a chance we could have let the opportunity slip so it was nice to get across the line, especially against Larne.”