Sky Sports causes early closure of Warrenpoint recycling centre as cameras roll in for Linfield tie

A bumper crowd is once again expected at Warrenpoint Town on Saturday as Linfield are the opponents in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Pic: INPHO/Declan Roughan

A local council has decided to close a recycling centre early to accommodate Sky Sports’ coverage of Warrenpoint Town’s Danske Bank Premiership clash against Linfield on Saturday.

The Point’s Milltown ground is located next door to Warrenpoint Recycling Centre on Upper Dromore Road and both share the same entrance.

With an earlier than usual 12.30pm kick-off, Sky Sports are now able to broadcast the match safely after an application to close the recycling centre early was approved by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council’s neighbourhood services committee on Wednesday night.

The closure of the waste facility will allow Sky Sports to operate a live broadcast while avoiding any health and safety risk for participants as well as people using the facility.

The recycling centre will be closed from 11am with sign posts along the route advising members of the public.

League leaders Linfield will be hoping to stretch the gap at the top to four points ahead of second-placed Cliftonville. The Blues’ Big Two derby rivals Glentoran are in third, five points off top spot.

Meanwhile, the Point seem destined for instant relegation as they are rooted to the bottom of the table, 12 points behind Portadown, who occupy the relegation-promotion play-off place.