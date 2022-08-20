Slick Glentoran home in on first Premiership win of season

Danske Bank Premiership

Defender Aidan Wilson grabbed a killer goal that not only torpedoed his former club, but also earned Glentoran their first win of the new Danske Bank Premiership season.

It was a typical Belfast derby in front of a bumper crowd at the BetMcLean Oval. Stephen Baxter’s Crusaders took an early lead through Ross Clarke, but that was as good as it got.

The Glens, who made a stuttering start to the campaign with a scoreless draw at Larne last week, gave their adoring fans something to when Rory Donnelly levelled three minutes later.

Then in the second half, they went into overdrive. Conor McMenamin slotted home a spot-kick before that man Wilson produced his party piece – and how he enjoyed it.

The Crues – who thumped Dungannon Swifts 5-1 in their League opener – got off to a dream start with that opener on five minutes.

Former Linfield man Clarke sent Jude Winchester scurrying down the right and, when he cut the ball back, Clarke buried it in the bottom corner off the base of the post.

But the Shore Road side could only hold the lead for three minutes. Sean Murray drilled in a low cross, and Donnelly scored with a cheeky back-heel.

Crusaders then lost the influential Ben Kennedy on 13 minutes when he appeared to pull a muscle after whipping in a corner kick. He was replaced by new boy Dean Ebbe, signed over the summer from Welsh side TNS. The visitors had a great chance to re-establish the lead on 18 minutes following a surging burst forward by Billy Joe Burns, but Paul Heatley could only fizz his shot over the top.

At the other end McMenamin went down inside the box under a challenge from Chris Hegarty, but referee Raymond Crangle wasn’t for pointing to the spot.

Ebbe should really have opened his Crusaders goal account just before the half-hour as he gobbled up a flicked header from Clarke, but with only Aaron McCarey to beat, he clipped his shot over the top.

They threatened again just five minutes before the break when Jordan Forsythe got up above everyone to meet a Clarke corner, but could only flick wide.

The Glens took the game but the scruff of the neck after the restart and they were ahead on 53 minutes. Substitute Ally Roy showed great pace on the left before drilling in a low cross that was handled by Philip Lowry.

This time Crangle had no hesitation in awarding a penalty and confident McMenamin stepped up to send Tuffey the wrong way from the spot.

McMenamin then almost hit a goal of the season contender after cutting past Forsythe, only to curl his shot against the post.

Wilson then sealed the deal 12 minutes from time. The former Rangers man bulleted home an unstoppable header, giving Tuffey no chance and sealing the points for the hosts

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane, Wilson, Burns, Marshall, J Donnelly (Roy 46), R Donnelly, Singleton, Murray (McCartan 75), Crowe (McClean 57), McMenamin (Purkis 86). Unused subs: Webber, Plum, Wightman.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Hegarty (Weir 81), Lowry, Kennedy (Ebbe 15), Forsythe, O’Rourke, Winchester (McMurray 68), Larmour, Heatley, Clarke (Robinson 81). Unused subs: Murphy, Lecky, McKeown.

Referee: Raymond Crangle.

Man of the match: Conor McMenamin.

Match rating: 7/10.