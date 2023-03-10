Snow hits sporting fixtures with Glentoran versus Glenavon postponed

The match has been rearranged for Saturday at 3pm

Friday night’s Danske Bank Premiership clash between Glentoran and Glenavon has been postponed following a pitch inspection.

The Oval clash has been rearranged for Saturday (March 11) at 3pm.

However, there is no guarantee that the East Belfast pitch will be playable tomorrow, with a yellow weather warning for ice in place until 10am.

“Snow should begin to ease by the early hours of Friday, before clearing to the east. Temperatures will fall quickly under clearing skies, leading to the risk of icy conditions developing,” the Met Office said.