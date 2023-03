The Blues beat Coleraine 2-0 at Windsor Park to win the BetMcLean Cup final

Another trophy for Linfield, another trophy for David Healy. They just keep on coming. In his first post as a manager Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer has won five league titles, two Irish Cups, one County Antrim Shield and now two League Cups. Appointed in 2015 he’s already into double figures.