Some of my squad have played their last games for Linfield, says David Healy

Following his team’s win over Cliftonville at Solitude on Saturday, which guaranteed the Blues European football by finishing second in the Danske Bank Premiership table, the former Northern Ireland striker stressed it was the end for the road for some of his players.

Although the south Belfast side ended the campaign with the BetMcLean Cup sitting in the Boardroom along with the financial bonanza that comes with competing in Europe, it will still not be classed by many supporters as successful.

“Some of the players pulled on the blue shirt for the last time against Cliftonville,” stated Healy.

“It’s hasn’t been an ideal season, everyone at the club knows that. We’ve built a strong squad over the past few years, but we must now adjust that.

“There were players in the squad and some boys who were in the starting eleven who have played their last game.

“We’ll decide that going forward, some are out of contract; some are negotiating different things.

“But the boys who are leaving, I wish them well and thank them for their service for contributing to the success we’ve had.

“It’s now my job to freshen up the squad and I’ll certainly do that over the coming few weeks.”

There could be quite a clear-out with names like Eetu Vertainen, Kyle Lafferty, Cameron Palmer, Niall Quinn, Conor Pepper, Max Haygarth and Michael Newberry all tipped to depart Windsor Park during what promises to be a busy summer of transfer activity.

“It’s been a long, tough season, there have been a lot of questions asked and rightly so,” added Healy, who had won the League title for the previous four campaigns.

“That was our 60th game of the season, we were relieved and pleased to get the job done to avoid the lottery of the play-offs.

“I’ve always said, at Linfield, we are humble winners and gracious losers, but we don’t want to get used to that.

“We need to come back bigger and stronger next season.”