‘Something needs to change’: Dungannon chairman warns big spending could be bad for Irish League

Dungannon Swifts chairman Keith Boyd has urged Northern Ireland Football League chiefs to consider implementing Financial Fair Play Regulations or a wage cap to stop the financial divide getting even deeper and clubs potentially going bust.

Glentoran’s Irish League record breaking purchase of Shay McCartan from Ballymena United at around £120,000 has shocked many while several players are also earning significant wages.

Boyd argues that if the rich get richer and stronger the competitive nature of the league could diminish and clubs could take financial risks in pursuit of their more wealthy rivals.

The Premiership Management Committee made the decision before the start of the 2021-22 season to remove the Salary Cost Protocol, although NIFL say financial rules and regulations are in place and feature in criteria laid out in club licensing.

UEFA Financial Fair Play Regulations (FFP) were established to prevent professional football clubs spending more than they earn in the pursuit of success and in doing so getting into financial problems which might threaten their long-term survival.

But it’s being reported that UEFA is pressing ahead with plans to overhaul its controversial FFP rules by the end of the year.

UEFA wants the new regulations to focus on the high levels of spending on wages and transfers and it is considering introducing a salary cap and a luxury tax on transfers.

Within the Irish League, Swifts chief Boyd is concerned by the significant transfer fees and wages on offer.

“The league will have to look at the money being paid out, it can’t continue down that road,” claimed Boyd.

“People can say the money being spent is good for the league, but I would argue it can be bad for the league.

“I think the financial regulations and wage protocols were relaxed, but something needs to change. One club has spent more than £100,000 on one player and many players are getting very good wages.

“It’s not fair to have a league of three clubs pulling away from the rest. There’s a real danger of the rich getting richer following a pandemic when everyone was pleading poverty.

“In my view next season will be between three clubs — Linfield, Glentoran and Larne.

“Our club doesn’t have big backers but regardless, it needs to be structured in a way that it survives. And do players really care?

“Players don’t give one hoot about the shirt they are wearing, it’s about the pound notes.

“I don’t think clubs like Cliftonville and Coleraine would say it’s a fair and level playing field.

“Clubs could go bust trying to keep pace with the wealthy teams. We can’t even get a pitch for our youth teams to play games on.

“We have talented young players at the Swifts and if a 27-year-old is worth more than £100,000 then clubs can pay more for our boys. I don’t think we are a big enough country to operate full-time football.”