Splash Euro 2020 cash on Irish League's 'third world' facilities, says Glentoran boss Mick McDermott

Glens boss McDermott banking on finals joy and major Irish FA investment

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott says he hopes the Irish FA will help transform Northern Ireland's "third world" football infrastructure if Ian Baraclough's side qualify for the Euro 2020 finals.

The Irish FA should pocket around £9m from Uefa if Northern Ireland overcome Slovakia in a winner-takes-all shoot-out at Windsor Park on November 12 to reach next summer's finals.

IFA President David Martin said last month he believed the cash injection would greatly benefit the future of Northern Ireland football at all levels, with a possible National Training Centre finally constructed.

Glens boss McDermott says Euro 2020 qualification could open the door to the badly needed upgrading of facilities around the country.

"When I first came in I saw a third world country with respect to training facilities and that hasn't changed," said McDermott. "The game is improving in many areas but the one thing that isn't being pulled along is facilities and that means we are falling behind other countries.

"It's not about training more, it's about training better on the right pitches. Clubs are going full-time and you can't progress this game with third world training and matchday facilities. It's not a criticism of anyone, it's a reality and we need upgrading everywhere.

"I understand the Irish FA have their own programmes and budgets and they haven't been able to distribute a lot of money from the Covid-19 relief funds provided by Uefa and Fifa but it will be interesting to see what happens if Northern Ireland qualify for the Euros.

"That will bring around £9million into the coffers of the Irish FA. How are they going to invest that money?

"Nothing would make us happier if we had a National Training Centre, a suitable, safe stadium for every club and access for every team to a suitable and safe training venue."