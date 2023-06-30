St Mirren play hardball for Glentoran star Conor McMenamin

St Mirren have warned Glentoran they have other targets in mind as they play hardball in negotiations over the transfer of winger Conor McMenamin.

Buddies boss Stephen Robinson has confirmed his side have tabled a bid for the Northern Ireland international but he’s in the dark whether a deal can be done.

Sunday Life Sport revealed that the Scottish Premiership side made an offer of £75,000 with add ons for the 27-year-old, however the Glens are demanding a six-figure sum.

McMenamin, who has one year left on his contract, is keen to further his career at a higher level and it’s possible that talks may resume but a swift compromise is uncertain.

“We made an offer for Conor and it was turned down so there’s not too much more to say about that,” said Robinson.

“We have active offers in for two other players and it’s something that happens in football. You make offers for players and you move on.

“Conor is a Glentoran player and I respect that. They have a valuation on him which we haven’t been able to meet at this moment in time.

“I stay out of the financial side of things, the directors can look after that.

“Myself and Warren (Feeney) talk about football rather than finance. I stay out of talks. We acknowledge we are looking to improve our forward line. We have lost a few forward players and we are looking at bringing in two centre forwards.

“I will solely concentrate on what happens on the pitch.”

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney says he expects McMenamin to give the club total commitment until any satisfactory offer is received.

“I gave him a break and I have no issues with him,” said the former Linfield boss.

“I think the club is quite firm on it. Until that offer is what the club want, I expect him to come back in and be a Glentoran player.

“He’s in a situation where he needs to be playing club and international football. He needs to work hard to stay in that Northern Ireland squad whatever happens.”