St Mirren to ‘move on’ from Conor McMenamin after Glentoran reject bid for winger

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson says that the Scottish Premiership club are no longer pursuing Northern Ireland international Conor McMenamin after Glentoran rejected their offer for the winger.

The Buddies were extremely interested in bringing the 27-year-old across the water ahead of the new season and tabled a bid for him, only for The Oval board to reject it.

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney insists that they are open to letting McMenamin go but only if their valuation is met, which the St Mirren bid did not.

However, it seems that the offer will not be improved on as Robinson, speaking after his St Mirren side were the opposition in Marcus Kane’s Glentoran testimonial at the Blanchflower Stadium on Wednesday night, confirmed they are looking elsewhere.

"We have had an offer for Conor turned down, that is as far as it has gone at this moment in time," said the Northern Irishman.

"We are actively looking for other players as well. That happens in football, you make offers and they get turned down.

"We are looking to bring two centre-forwards in. Conor was one that we were interested in but the offer has been turned down so we move on and look what else is out there."

Feeney, meanwhile, said the club were ‘(making) a stance’ by sticking to their valuation of the Northern Ireland international and has urged McMenamin to act like a professional during negotiations.

Sunday Life Sport revealed last week that McMenamin could table a transfer request should he feel Glentoran are remaining obstinate in not letting him get his dream move across the water.

With clubs in England and other clubs in Scotland still retaining interest in his services, it is likely at least one more offer will arrive at The Oval for the former Linfield, Warrenpoint Town and Cliftonville man.

But Feeney insists Glentoran will be sticking to their guns and will not be accepting offers for the sake of it, stating: “(Bids) will keep being rejected until it is what the club want.

"No disrespect, Conor is our player. I spoke to him last week and if it doesn't happen, the board have made a stance on it, they know what they want.

"I said to Conor that if it's not (what the club want) then 'you come back like a professional and get your head down'. Conor has got a big future in Northern Ireland, and he knows that.

"He can't come back and, you know, listening to what some people say, put in a transfer request. He's a professional, I know what Conor is like. I had a good chat with him, I gave him 10 days off.

"If it happens and the club is happy with it then it is down to them but if not I expect him to come back and work hard for Glentoran."

McMenamin, who has six international caps, made his Northern Ireland debut under Ian Baraclough in last year’s Nations League campaign and was involved in both defeats to Denmark and Kazakhstan earlier this month.

Being involved with the international squad meant he was not involved in the 0-0 draw between Glentoran and St Mirren for Kane’s testimonial as he is currently on a break but he is set to link up with the squad again next week.

In the meantime, Feeney has conceded he is not done adding to his squad, although he admits he is not going to take a scattergun approach to bringing players in.

"He's a top, top player and you can see why clubs want him. I have given him the time off. He needs a break and he'll be back next week,” added Feeney on McMenamin.

"If there (are no other offers) by then I fully expect him to be ready and raring to go.

"I'm always looking in areas where I think we are a bit light. It has got to be the right player, it has got be competition for places. I will be banging down that sporting director's door until I get the right people in. "