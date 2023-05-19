Stacey Murdough is thrilled to take on the best with Lisburn Ladies

Life could hardly get more exciting for Stacey Murdough right now.

Off the pitch, she is preparing to start a new job next week. On it, she is Lisburn Ladies’ leading goalscorer and only three players in the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership have hit the target more this season.

Her goals have helped the Lisburn girls win two of their opening four games and their early-season form makes things even more exciting as they face what Murdough admits are two tough prospects over the next week.

She knows that beating newly-promoted Ballymena United Women and Larne Women is one thing, now their progress in their second season as a top-flight club will be rigorously tested when they face Glentoran Women tonight before meeting champions Cliftonville Ladies next Friday, both teams on maximum points after their first four outings.

“Winning and picking up points does grow confidence within the team going into each game and every game is tough,” said Murdough.

“The L eague gets more competitive every year. Last season we were finding our feet within the Premiership and because teams are going from strength to strength, we still have to learn in every game.

“We know that the next two games are going to be very tough. All we can do is play our game and do what we can .

“We’re not going in with any big expectations of going and winning by a lot of goals, we just want to give them a good game, compete and see what we can come out with.

“These will be big tests for us. When you start any season, you want to get an idea of where you are going to be at as a team. We are looking at mid-table as a target and see if we can take points against some of the teams that we weren’t able to take points off last season.”

That hasn’t happened just yet. While Lisburn did finish last term on a high following a win over Sion Swifts Ladies, that was against a team with more than one eye on the following week’s Irish Cup F inal. This season they lost 3-1 to Sion but with that confidence in the ranks, there is also a belief that they can mix it with the L eague’s established names.

“Football is a funny thing and a lot of the time it depends on showing up on the day,” said Murdough, who is a one-club player having come through the set up at her hometown team.

“I do believe in us as a team and I think that we can take points off the teams above us. It is going to be difficult to do that against Glentor an and Cliftonville, but with the team that we have, we can get points from Crusaders and Linfield if we can perform.”

With five goals alread y, Murdough is already on target to surpass last season’s total of eight — not bad for a player who doesn’t even play in attack. Only Kerry Beattie, Marissa Callaghan and Fi Morgan have found the net more times.

“When you look at those names, they are well known and they play at the top teams and I am very grateful to be up there alongside them,” said Murdough.

“When I look and see the Lisburn Ladies name beside Cliftonville and Glentoran, it gives me a lot of pride.

“I love the challenge that this L eague brings. Scoring goals does help with confidence, but it is a team game and as much as I am scoring goals, it all comes from the team and the team scoring goals grows confidence within it.”

League leaders Cliftonville face Sion Swifts, who will be keen to show that they can still compete at the top after losing to Glentoran last week.

Both Linfield Women and Crusaders Strikers will look to maintain their positions tucked just three points behind the Reds when they host Mid Ulster Ladies and Larne Women, respectively.

Mid Ulster and Larne both dropped a place in the table after Ballymena recorded their first top-flight win when they beat Derry City Women on Wednesday night.

FIXTURES (7.45pm unless stated):Cliftonville Ladies v Sion Swifts Ladies, Crusaders Strikers v Larne Women (8pm), Glentoran Women v Lisburn Ladies, Linfield Women v Mid Ulster Ladies.