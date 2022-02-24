Stadia funding: Update offered on ‘very disappointing’ timeline of £36.2m release as well as Derry City involvement and Glentoran’s chunk of cash

The delay in release of the Sub Regional Stadia funding has been criticised as “very disappointing” as it emerged that all information from the refreshed evidence base had been passed to the Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey last summer.

At the latest meeting of the Communities Committee on Thursday, the issue was back on the table as it was confirmed that the fund will be open to Derry City, who play in the League of Ireland, and that “disability, inclusion and female participation” will be at the forefront of the renewed proposals, which have yet to be unveiled by Ms Hargey.

While the minister herself was unavailable due to a “long-standing commitment in her diary”, Kathryn Hill from the Department for Communities also confirmed that there is a commitment from Finance Minister Conor Murphy to work alongside Ms Hargey to facilitate an “uplift” to the original £36.2m funding. However, she could not confirm just how big that increase would be, branding it the “million dollar question”.

Neither were there any specifics given over a timeline on when the funding may be released, although Ms Hill did say that all information from the refreshed evidence base was with Minister Hargey as early as June last year.

When pressed about the subsequent delay over the release of funding by Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen, DUP MLA Stephen Dunne and SDLP MLA Mark Durkan, Ms Hill confirmed that it was the minister’s consideration that had been “taking the time”.

Mr Allen said it was “a lengthy period of time” to have considered the proposals while committee chair Paula Bradley MLA (DUP) said she will invite the minister to offer her own explanation.

“All members in this committee and all parties in our Assembly have been lobbied greatly on this issue,” said Ms Bradley. “It is really very disappointing that this information has been sitting almost ready to go for some time and at the 11th hour now, we’re having to deal with this with only a few weeks left of the Assembly.”

Mr Durkan accused the minister of “taking the ball to the corner flag” in a bid to delay the release of funding until closer to the election, while claiming that the DUP’s withdrawal from the First Minister post was the equivalent of the referee “blowing up early” leaving the Department for Communities missing “the chance to score”.

There was no explanation offered over how the funding will be released without a functioning Executive, as Ms Hargey said earlier this month that sign-off is required. It was explained that Ms Hargey has written to her ministerial colleagues last week and will do so again today (Thursday) as the next step towards releasing the funds.

In the original proposals, £10m had been earmarked for Glentoran for the redevelopment of the Oval, although it is now clear that female and disability participation as well as inclusion and will be ‘priorities’ in the Minister’s reviewed proposals.

That will only increase the competition for funding, with Ms Hill saying that “it is a sub regional programme and it’s intended to deliver that” in response to a question from Mr Durkan, who referenced Glentoran’s share of the original fund as he said “it’s vitally important that there’s a fair spread across other places as well as other clubs”.

Asked by Sinn Fein MLA Ciara Ferguson about the case of Institute FC, whose Riverside Stadium was gutted by flooding in 2017, Ms Hill reiterated that funding would be open to all clubs but stressed that more collaboration such as ground-sharing may be encouraged in certain cases.

“At the moment, (Minister Hargey) is still considering her options as to where we go in the absence of an Executive and the first stage of that is the engagement with her ministerial colleagues,” said Ms Hill. “She will explore all options once she gets the feedback that she needs there.

“By way of next steps, in the absence of an Executive, Minister Hargey is considering means by which the programme can be progressed. Departmental officials will continue to develop the programme including the application process.

“This will inform the development of the required business cases and prepare the programme for launch upon receipt of the necessary approval.

“Once approved, a bid will be made for funding for the programme and it is the understanding of the department that any Executive allocation will be prioritised, given that this is a flagship project and a commitment in NDNA (New Decade, New Approach).”